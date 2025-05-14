



Babson Park, Mass. Junior Kamila Stasiowska (Burlington, Conn.) And second -year -olds Kamal Dana (Cairo, Egypt) of the Babson College Women's Tennis Program were appointed on Tuesday afternoon as the Academic All-district team of the Sports Communicators College (CSC). Both student athletes were first recognized by CSC in their career and are now eligible for the Academic All-America teams, which will be announced next month. Since 1952, CSC has honored more than 40,000 excellent student athletes in the NCAA. To be eligible, a tennis student athlete maintains a GPA of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale and must be 70 percent in the line-up of the competition days of an institution. Stasiowska, a business major, ended this year with a record of 9-7 in Singles and a 5-3 Mark in Doubles. She was 4-2 against opponents of the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (Newmac) and went 5-6 in general at Fifth Singles and 2-2 at Sixth Singles. She was 3-3 by third double in double matches and 2-0 in the top flight. Stasiowska, a triple intercollegiate tennis club (ITA)-scholar All-America, was all-conference in Singles in 2023 and has a career record of 31-23 in Singles and 27-17 in Doubles. Kamal, a major of finance and entrepreneurship, was a fixed value this year in the double line-up for the Beavers. She ended with an 8-11 record, including 7-6 in double matches and 3-1 against opponents of the conference. She also went 5-4 in Singles competition, including 3-2 in double matches and 3-0 against NewMac enemies. Kamal, an Ita-learned All-America from 2024, has career records of 9-4 in Singles and 16-15 in Doubles. No. 14 Babson finished in second place in the NewMac tournament and earned a large berth in the NCAA Division III tournament, which continued to the second round before completing the season with a general record of 15-7.

