Bill Belichick: Girlfriend Jordon Hudson has nothing to do with UNC football
Bill Belichick went to sports center on Tuesday to talk about the football of North Carolina, and yes, the show asked him for his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson and whether she influences his ability to coach the Tar Heels.
That is really aside, it is a personal relationship and she has nothing to do with UNC football, Belichick told ESPN -anchor Christine Williamson during the ACC Spring meetings in Amelia Island, FLA. I am excited to be back in the coaches meetings and to get ready for June and then August when we go a training camp.
The 73-year-old, six times super bowl-winning former coach of the New England Patriots has been under the microscope since Hudson stopped a CBS interview on Sunday morning last month when he was asked how they met in 2021. The moment went viral, which confirmed that Hudson is in very much leadership of this chapter of Belichicks Public Life.
UNC, which Bichick pays $ 10 million to coach this season, issued a statement last week in which a report denied that Hudson had been banned from the campus and stated that she would continue to manage all activities related to the personal brand of coach Belichicks outside his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.
North Carolina also confirmed that it has hired a veteran -Public Relations director to work closely with Belichick, who spent the weekend supporting Hudson at the Miss Maine Beauty Pageant. She became third.
UNC was in conversation to be presented on NFL films Hard Knocks documentary series, but the collaboration did not flourish, in which Hudson played an instrumental role in breaking down conversations.
Intichick signed a five -year contract of $ 50 million with UNC in December. Only the first three years are guaranteed. He would owe the school a buy -out of $ 10 million if he would leave before 1 June. Two of Belichicks sons are with football staff: Steve Belichick is the defensive coordinator and Brian Belichick coaches the defensive backs.
The Tar Heels ended 6-7 in 2024, the last season of Mack Browns. The selection is very in Flux, with more than 70 players from last year's team disappeared and nearly 40 additions via the transfer portal. There is also a first -year class of almost 30 recruits.
Under the departure of last season: first round pick and two-time All-American Runnen Omarion Hampton, All-American Guard Willie Lampkin and eight of the teams of the Teams Top 10 Tackklers.
The defensive losses include Beau Atkinson and Amare Campbell, who left for Ohio State and Penn State respectively. Atkinson led the Tar Heels in Tackles for loss (12) and Bags (7.5), and Campbell was in second place in Tackles (76), Tackles for loss (10.5) and Bags (6.5) last season. Since 2019, North Carolina is no longer in the top 50 of scoring defense.
General manager Michael Lombardi recently said that he was trying to make North Carolina look like a SEC team. The Tar Heels mainly reinforced on the attacking and defensive lines through the portal.
Belichick said the team made a lot of progress during the spring ball.
Hard -working group, really care, responded very much to what we asked to do, said Belichick.
North Carolina has not won an ACC title since 1980. Asked what his expectations are for the coming season, Belichick replied: Stack Good Days Together.
Just keep building to higher terrain. It is not about where the x -number of months or weeks would be from now on, he said. It tries to take advantage of every opportunity to get on the road and make the best of it.
(Photo: Peyton Williams / Getty Images)
