



Starkville The Mississippi State Men's and Women's Tennis programs were well represented in the Academic All-District teams of the Sports Communicators College (CSC), the organization announced on Tuesday. The Academic All-District Team 2025, as selected by the CSC, acknowledges the best student athletes of the nation for their combined versions on the tennis court and in the classroom. Representing the men in the Academic All-District team Mario Martinez Serrano ” Dusan Milanovic ” Petar Jovanovic And Benito Sanchez Martinez while Chiara van Genoa ” Athina Pitta And Alessia Tagliente Each represents the women's team. The trio of Tagliente, Jovanovic and Milanovic each earn their second career-academic all-district-you after making the team in 2024. Student athletes who are at least academic and athletically a second-year student are eligible to be nominated when they have at least a cumulative GPA of 3.50, and for graduated students, 350 must be for both bachelor lists and graduated. In addition, all nominees must be in the line-up for at least 70% of the teams of the team (regional competitions such as ITAs and non-team-scored events do not count). Chiara van Genoa

Has earned a 4.00 GPA in accounting.

Earned several academic awards in 2024, including Ita Scholar Athlete Honors.

In 2025, Di Genova won 18 singles and double double competitions, marked by singles wins over Ole Miss, no. 8 LSU and South Carolina.

Teaming with Tagliente earned the couple a ranked double profit at no. 75 Samford and achieved the Doubles point. Athina Pitta

Has earned a 3.68 GPA in business administration.

Won a combined 25 singles and double double matches in 2025.

Won 10 double races in the number 1 position that only played Gianna Oboniye .

With Oboniye, the duo defeated the 11th ranked pair of LSU. Alessia Tagliente

Has earned a 3.67 GPA in architecture

Earned 22 singles and double double matches this season.

Won six straight dual singles competitions to open the spring season.

Teaming with Di Genova achieved the couple a ranked double extraction at no. 75 Samford and achieved the Doubles point Mario Martinez Serrano

Has earned a 3.68 GPA in interdisciplinary studies.

Has won a combined 32 singles and double competitions this spring.

Seven victories came against ranked opponents.

Help Mississippi State to record a program record with 25 team victories and to go to the NCAA quart finals.

Qualified for the NCAA Doubles Championships with teammate Niccolo Baroni In the fall. Dusan Milanovic

Has earned a 3.75 GPA in interdisciplinary studies.

Has won a combined 26 singles and double matches this spring.

Help Mississippi State to record a program record with 25 team victories and to go to the NCAA quart finals. Petar Jovanovic

Has earned a 4.00 GPA in finance The 2025 sec was called Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Has won a combined 38 singles and double matches this spring.

Part of America's number 1 ranked double team with teammate Sanchez Martinez.

Help Mississippi State to record a program record with 25 team victories and to go to the NCAA quart finals. Benito Sanchez Martinez

Has earned a 3.52 GPA in business administration.

Has won a combined 42 singles and double competitions this spring.

Part of the number 1 ranked double team in America with teammate Jovanovic.

Help Mississippi State to record a program record with 25 team victories and to go to the NCAA quart finals. Academic All-district Honorees are taken into account for progress to the CSC Academic All-America Stemnemet. First, second and third team Academic All-America-Honores will be announced on 3 June for the women and 4 June for the men. Hagelstate.com

