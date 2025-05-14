



Mankato, Minn. Minnesota State Men's Hockey announced his schedule from 2025-26 on Tuesday (May 13). The Mavericks play 34 games, including 26 games against CCHA opponents and eight regular non-conference games. A fully interactive schedule can be found online here. The season starts on the road, when the Mavericks travel to the University of Nebraska Omaha for a two-game series 10-11 October. The non-conference Roadtrip will take place the following week at the University of Wisconsin 16-17 October. MSU is the home of Host Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 24-25 October. All home games are played in the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato. “We are looking forward to our competitive non-conference schedule, including Big Ten, NCHC, Hockey East and ECAC programs to increase our bar as a conference in preparation for the tight CCHA scheme,” said head coach Luke beach . “ The CCHA calendar starts on October 31 in a weekend series against Ccha Runner-Up St. Thomas. Then the Mavericks Bowling Green 7-8 welcomes and travel to Lake Superior State 14-15 November. The Michigan Tech Huskies are in the city on 21-22 November before MSU trips to Northern Michigan (28-29 November). She places the only home series of MSU in December against Ferris State (5-6 December). Then the team goes to the west to Augustana (December 12-13), where it will first play the Vikings in Midco Arena. The Mavericks participate in the Coachella Cactus Cup 1-2 January. Four teams will compete in Ariscure Arena in Palm Springs, California. The two-game series started last season in the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League, a branch of the Seattle Kraken of the National Hockey League, and is a showcase of college hockey in the Greater Palm Springs area. Semi -finals will take place on Friday. Winners play each other in the championship and losers appear in a comfort matchup. The state of Minnesota returns to South Minnesota to organize St. Thomas on January 10 and then goes to the north to Michigan Tech 16-17 January. Augustana is in the city on January 24 and the Mavericks Reizen to Ferris State 30-31 January. The regular season is concluded with Thuis Series against Bemidji State (13-14 February) and Northern Michigan (27-28 February) with a trip to Bowling Green (20-21 February) in between. The CCHA quarte finals start on 6 March (higher Seeds Host). The NCAA tournament opens Games on 27-29 March with regional locations in Albany, NY, Loveland, Colo., Sioux Falls, SD and Worcester, Mass. Last season the Mavericks finished 27-9-3 in general, including 18-5-3 in the CCHA. In head coach Luke beach 's second campaign, the team won the MacNaughton Cup (CCHA regular season) and the Mason Cup (CCHA Tournament), and made their 10one Ncaa -appearance. Minnesota State skated in the Fargo Regional Tournament, where the Mavericks pushed the final national champion West-Michigan to double overtime and fell 2-1 in Scheels Arena. The CCHA completed a three-year media rights agreement with Midco Sports Plus, which started in 2024-25. Fans can subscribe to MidcoSportsplus.com. Additional information about seasonal and regular season tickets for men's hockey games is announced.

