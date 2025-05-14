Artist Zo Blue M. Paints Japanese bathhouses for Jeffrey Deitch Show

A woman listens to her CD player while she is taken in the bathtub. Another controls the temperature of her bath water while eating a juicy piece of stone fruit. Two loved ones hug on the edge of a hot tub. Women wash their feet, women soaked their feet. A woman gets her legs in the dressing room, cream drips along her shins like smoke and bundles in a puddle under her.

There are images of baths in the entire painter So Blue M.s early oeuvre, but in her latest exhibition, Hard cooked, MS First Solo Show in Jeffrey DEITCH in New YorkThe Japanese bathhouse is in the middle. More specifically, hard -boiled scenes of the notkYu Onsen A Japanese expression that translates into a table tennis pool house.

For example, Blue MS recent paintings of women at Spas.

For M., the TAKKYU ONSEN is a space that is both real and imaginary. Although many modern bathhouses have areas for table tennis, the way M. merges the sport with the spa in its paintings is more personal. She is a fixed value at Little Tokyo Table Tennis The Pingpong Club, clothing brand and cultural community founded by her brother, Jiro Maestu and a fan of Grand Spa and Beverly Hot Springs. Whether she slides into a hot tub or hits a ping-pong ball with her paddle, the artist cherishes both environments to help her to hyper-focus in her own breath and body. Her paintings come from these breaks.

In this share-to-interview, the LA-resident discusses the creation of hard cooked and the way in which her body takes care of has become part of her practice as a painter.

I am fascinated by bathing as a ritual. It is almost as if you live your life with a lens on and then it is removed in the bathhouse. You concentrate on the beauty of the body, the beauty of femininity. Everything feels more beautiful in the bathhouse. Every body style feels so beautiful. I am most interested in existence in these spaces and seeing in these spaces. As a result, the body, aging bodies, different types of bodies, is part of the visual landscape. There is no better education than just seeing, at least to start.

I also thought of bathhouses because these places used to fetish women in Japanese pop culture and manga. [I was looking at] The beauty of this space, while taking into account how people used it in a fetishistic way. But if we can't look at things in more than one way, how will we ever reformulate something?

In this painting [Butterfly]She has a large back tattoo, which would not be allowed in a bathhouse traditionally. I made a butterfly out of it because the show is about these bathhouses with ping -pong, and Butterfly is a really famous table tennis brand. This painting is actually a reused image from a traditional Japanese bathhouse. It is a fusion of many different things, but it is based on an image of a real bathroom that I saw. Architecturally, it looks very much like the bathroom in the photo, I have just changed all the tiles and other things about it. I am crazy.

So Blue M. for her painting butterfly.

I started to do the same face for everything because in Japanese ukiyo-e Printing, the figuration is always the same as every girl in a print has exactly the same face but has different outfits. In terms of anime it is often the same template of a face, and then everything else around it changes. I also loved religious stories, such as frescoes, where it is the same person over time in one frame. So it's all those ideas in one style of figuration.

I am very focused on breaking down the hierarchy of what is figurative painting. In theory, a portrait would be a figurative painting in the sense that the painting is about that figure. But I am more interested in painting that uses figuration, where there is no longer that hierarchy. Everything has value at the same level. Or sometimes the architecture has more value than the figure. In many impressionist paintings, nature is actually the main character and the figures are a bit absorbed in it. I try to use that in my paintings. I don't want them to go as much about the figure as the color, the temperature in the room, the wind or the water. All these things are just as important. Within a bathhouse there are so many different rooms, with their own temperatures, made from different things.

It is clear that these paintings move a lot, but they are also strange. A while ago I discovered this thing in the Kabuki theater called Nag. It is when the actor in the piece stands out this really dramatic pose. It is a tool that the actor uses to attract the viewer's attention at an important moment. It is a very dramatic pose with a very dramatic facial expression, but done with complete silence. When I discovered this concept, I knew that it was how I wanted my paintings to look like. I wanted my figures to be Midjump, but still. There is all this information within that moment of stopping. That is what stops often does. As soon as you stop and think [is] The moment you can walk things out. My paintings come from this moment of stopping, where there is movement.

It is interesting to think about hyper-focusing in an action for a moment. In Pingpong it is only what you think about the ball. How do I get this time? Going into the cold immersion is all about attention to your breathing in the cold. Much of my work is hyper-focusing in one moment. But then, in these paintings, there are many of these small moments at the same time.

For years I have had the most deeply unhealthy person, in relation to my practice and my life. About a year ago my body almost deteriorated. My hands are not good. My back killed me. I didn't train. Everything was in the way of my time in the studio. When I met [my boyfriend] Alek, whose whole thing is health and conservation, I have learned a lot about lifetime and sustainability. How do I keep painting? In the duration of making this oeuvre, I nailed how I could reformulate my entire lifestyle to make this sustainable for me. How can I do this for the rest of my life?

For a long time I thought it was so much cooler and punk to always be in the studio. Rip Adderall. Never sleep. Have 45 red bulls a day. Paint my head. Because I was bipolar, I was really of mania. I was down to the highlights and lows; I thought that's the price. I was used to it, I liked it and I thought I needed it.

There is also something about growing up in a place that feels like you are more in the abyss of the end of the world than in other places. I have a romantic relationship with that. I always felt scared growing up. It is part of the paintings. Everything is in the abyss of a disaster, and it may never come, but it was always aware of it. It is how mental illness feels. There is an energetic field for that. That way I just have this relationship with LA that I love.

I find my work deeply ingrained in LA, my mother is deep la were deep Japanese American, from LA, from Little Tokyo. We have many roots here. That is so much of my work. I don't have to preach La for anyone, but I am definitely a diehard la girly. I could not imagine being somewhere else.

Tierney Finster is a writer, editor and artist whose work has appeared in Dazed and Confused, THe face, mel, playboy, pin-up and others. She was born in the valley and loves LA