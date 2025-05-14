No. 4 Ung Punches Ticket to 2025 NCAA Ladies Tennis Championship!

Clemson, SC The No. 4 University of North Georgia (UNG) Domestennist team hit its ticket for the NCAA Division II-tennis championship of 2025 Tuesday afternoon with a 4-0 win over No. 9 Columbus State (CSU) in the Southeast Regional 2025.

Organized by North Georgia with the generosity of the Clemson Tennis teams in the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility in Clemson, SC, the Nighthawks de Cougars in their third and final meeting of the season.

For the second consecutive season, Ung returns to his national championship site. Last season, the Nighthawks ran for the first time in program history to the national semi -final. Now they will try to improve those record performance from a year ago.

After the team had gone 25-2 and seemed to have been broken last year, it was difficult to imagine that this year's team was doing something in program history for the first time. However, that is exactly what happened on Tuesday after the Nighthawks had defeated their PBC rivals for the third time this season.

“It is a coin flip if you play Columbus State. I am shocked that we could actually beat them three times in a season that I have a lot of respect for Columbus state. Evan [Isaacs] Is a friend of mine and the program is just very well executed. “

After losing important pieces from last season's historical team, head coach knew Norsworthy that it would be a challenge to perform at the same level as last year.

“There were many questions, even in February.

Tuesday's victory began in the Doubles matches when first-year student Linn Gooterdes and Junior Emily Bush dominated the opposition for a 6-2 victory.

Then, in #1 Doubles, Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) no. 7 with Angelina Linnikova and Carolina travel the early point with an exciting 6-3 victory over No. 5 Mariana Ramirez and Nikoline Gullacksen.

Seniors Linnikova and Reis have now won 10 of the 11 Doubles competitions to the seventh -arranged link in the country and have now won 10 of 11 double games this season.

The Nighthawks took a 1-0 lead and considered control over the momentum in Singles game.

In the #1 Singles competition, ITA Ladies Singles No. 2 Linnikova was in the abyss of creating program history. Going for her 23rd victory of the season, the Senior No. 10 Gullacksen should remove to do this.

Linnikova knew for the third time against Gullacksen for the third time and knew where to pick her spots. She attacked Gullacksen the entire game and dominated for a 6-3, 6-1 victory. With a sparkling 23-0 record, Linnikova has now broken the record for the most singles victories in one season in program history.

“Angie is great. She has been the rock this year. Everyone looks at her a bit and says:” Okay, that line is being taken care of, “said Norsworthy. “She fought through some adversity and she kept coming back, but the most important thing is that she did the work in the summer and in the fall to get here.”

On 61-6 in her three-year-old gaming career, the resident of Irkutsk, Russia now has the Ung records for career-singles victories and Singles wins in a season. Her victory on Tuesday the ninth on a nationally arranged opponent this seasonal feed the Nighthawks on 2-0 in the game.

From there, moisture travel in the #5 singles match through two difficult sets.

After he had been left to Isadora Oliveira Marcondes in the first set, trip roared back into the game by winning five of the following six games to get away with a 6-4 victory. In the second set, she took a 3-0 lead early and brought a comeback from Marcondens who eventually brought the set to 3-3.

From there, Reis gave a 6-4 victory after a coupling performance in the last game when she won the back and forth fight to place Ung within the reach of clinching.

Vooruit 3-0 in general then the attention then shifted to the next nearest victorious Nighthawk and that was first-year student Vasilissa Kupriyanova.

The Rookie proved itself as a coupling player under pressure in the first set. In a tiebreaker to win the opener, Kupriyanova sent Laura Pescikova by winning seven straight points to achieve the first set.

Juvened by her rural countrywoman Linnikova, the resident of Ryazan, took Russia Momentum and a lead in the late stages of Set Two.

With a 5-1 lead in the set, Kupriyanova came back from a shortage of 30-15 to force a match point at 40-30. Pescikova, however, dragged the last point away and earned a victory to take her second game in the set.

Kupriyanova, no longer entertained by the idea of ​​playing with her food, dominated the last set. She won the first point and lost the second. The Rookie then rolled to three straight victories to force Match Point again.

After a short rally, Kupriyanova aimed her shot at the rear left corner of the court and forced Pescikova to her hindquarters. Pescikova jumped to the left of her and waved the racket hard with both hands. The ball brightened up the net with too much pace. It bounced from the borders on the left to the left of Kupriyanova who immediately kept in the celebration.

Her defeating teammates stormed the court to crawl the Russian rookie. The three Nighthawks who were in the middle of their own singles matches, dropped their rackets and immediately sprinted to court 3. There was a celebration and coronation.

Although no unexpected version of Kupriyanova in #3 singles, her victory on Tuesday symbolizes what this entire season has been for Ung. Despite ups and downs, it is a collection of eight women who want nothing more than to play for a national title. Eight women who are willing to do what is needed to get there.

“They are different people. We have lost this in the regular season [to CSU]We lost on #4 and #5 [singles] twice. Today we turned them around, “said Norsworthy after the game. They are just different people every day.”

The various contributors to this team are what the Nighthawks has made unique. All six primary singles competitors have nine or more victories this season. Five of them achieve double digits. All this year have won a general victory at least once.

With the pride clearly on his face and in his voice, Norsworthy said: “They just want to go. They just wanted to go on a journey, and that made the difference.”

The hard -earned victory of Tuesday brings Ung for the second time in program history to the NCAA Women's Tennis Championship.

Now the Nighthawks will wait for the rewriting of the last 16 teams of the nation that will meet on 20-24 May in Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, FLA.