



Consequently, NC Western Carolina Women's Tennis today placed four people at the Academic All-District Team 2024-25 College Sports Communicator Jade Green and including graduation senior Angela Perez as well as Chloe black And Madison Black . In addition, Groen will continue to Academic All-America Team Voting for the National Honor that will be announced on 3 June 2025. The Academic All-district Men's and Women's Tennis teams from 2024-25, recognized selected by sports communicators in the university, the best student athletes of the nation for their combined versions on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program individual Honorees in Four Divisions NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and Naia. Groen rewrote the Catamount Record Books in the course of an excellent campaign of 2025, where a single-season record wins 17 singles, including a 16-2 record as number 1 seed, and the collection of the Socon Player of the Year subdivisions, the first by a catamount in program history. She was also skilled in class and earned a 3.763 GPA while she was in criminal law. The only graduate of the WCU quartet, Angela Perez Suppose a career high in Singles victories and recovered 14 in 2025. She became one of only two catamounts in program history to note more than 40 career victories and was one of the four to get double digits this year. Her second career CSC Academic All-district NOD comes after recording a 3,644 GPA, while he is main subject in sports management. WCUs 2025 A-CAT-AM-AWARDS Female comebackatleet of the year, Chloe black A triumphant return to the courts for the catamounts this season with a 9-4 mark in Singles Play and worked with Jade Green On the top of the court for a record of 10-5. Schwarz earned the first team All-Socon Doubles Honors and took a ranked victory with Groen when the duo defeated the 58th-arranged combination of Furman. Schwarz earned its CSC All-district selection thanks to a 3,907 GPA in integrated health sciences. One of the Catamount Cornerstones this season, Madison Black Fought eight singles victories for a career-high and split time over the second, third and fourth courts. She also added 13 double victories to her totals and split time with Jade Green on the top of the court and Angela Perez on the third. Schwarz was appointed as the CSC All-district team after achieving a 3.92 GPA in communication. To date, Western Carolina has placed 24 student athletes in the CSC Academic All-district team in five different sports eight from football, four from volleyball, six of women's football, two of women's basketball and four from women's tennis. Later this spring the All-district teams for baseball, softball and golf will be announced. Keep in with regard to WCU Athletics and Catamount Women's Tennis via our social media on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Twitter (@catamounts, @catamounttennis) and Instagram (WCU_Catamounations, Catamountennis).

