Sports
FSU Football receives disappointing kick -off time against Alabama
Since the home-and-home series was announced in 2019, fans of Florida State and Alabama are buzzing around the controversial non-conference matchup. The intrigues have recently only continued to grow with the seminoles that make a renovated Doak Campbell stage when the Crimson Tide travel to Tallahassee on 30 August.
Plus, the two programs look a lot different to go to 2025. Florida State comes from a 2-10 campaign and needs a big rebound when head coach Mike Norvell enters his sixth season. On the other hand, Alabama brought Balen deboer to replace the legendary Nick Saban after the end of the 2023 season. Deboer led the Crimson Tide to a 9-4 mark last fall and will have to play a new starting quarterback after Jalen Milroe went to the NFL.
The season opener is an opportunity for both teams to make a statement and to make a strong start.
Top Recruit has disappointing news for FSU Football
On Tuesday the kick -off time for the tilt of the state of Florida against Alabama was announced. The Seminoles and Crimson Tide will not be confronted in Primetime.
According toBrett McMurphy from Action NetworkFlorida State and Alabama will put toe at 3:30 pm on ABC. This is clearly a somewhat disappointing revelation for Seminole fans, because they will not experience a night game in a new-look stadium to open the season.
Based on the announcement, Clemson-LSU received the nightplace (7:30 pm, ABC) about Florida State-Alabama. Clemson and LSU are expected to be top 10 teams when the season starts, while the seminoles will be more than probably not.
Anyway, there will still be a lot of excitement when the state of Florida and Alabama meet at the end of August.
Week 0: Bye Week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 – vs. Alabama (home opener)
Week 2: Saturday 6 September – vs. East -Texas A&M
Week 3: Bye Week
Week 4: Saturday 20 September – vs. Kent State (Family Weekend)
Week 5: Friday 26 September – in Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 – vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 – vs. Pitt (Cancer Awareness)
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 – in Stanford
Week 9: Bye Week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 – vs. Wake Forest (Homecoming and Seminole Heritage)
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 – at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 – vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and senior day)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 – in North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 – in Florida (regular season finale)
Ex-Florida State WR is joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Nolegameday
