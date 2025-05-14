Sports
King Clancy nominated Kerfoot from Mammoth reflects on supporting girls' hockey, growth of the game
When people look back on the inaugural season of NHL hockey in Utah, there is one word that I think will catch the story.
Momentum.
Every day you feel more connections building between the team and the community. It is a one -off thing to bring a franchise to a new area, and being part of that momentum has been special for all of us.
Our owners, Ryan and Ashley Smith, had a consistent approach from the start. When they first met us, they talked about the pillars they had in mind when defining functions for this organization – and community was at the top of the list. There would be many opportunities throughout the season to contact our new house.
Unfortunately this season ended earlier than we had wanted. But it is incredible to see how much support Weve received from the fans in Utah. And it was exciting to have a chair in the front row to see people falling in love with hockey.
I remember my own experience to fall in love with the game. When I grew up in Vancouver, I was 4 years old when I started learning to skate and looking forward to every practice.
For me it was more than just hockey. It was fun to jump on the ice to try something new, the friendships you make with teammates and the excitement of tuning on NHL games that inspire you to dream big about what you can achieve.
I think about the NHL that teams do excellent work by organizing initiatives, so that players can be ambassadors for everything that represents our sport. I have always enjoyed participating in these initiatives, and I have seen so many teammates go by putting on their own programs or now they are with old fans or welcoming new fans in the game.
So when things started here in Utah, my wife and I wanted to help in every way we could.
Last summer we met Kari Larson, who leads community relationships at Smith Entertainment Group. She told my wife and I about the expansion of youth hockey initiatives throughout the state. But she mentioned something that stayed with us: many of the opportunities and resources in youth hockey tend to be programs for boys.
Thinking about the fact that we had our first daughter last May – and recognizing my Wifes experience as a former university patch – we came up with a new idea: what if we concentrate on building opportunities for girls?
With that goal in mind, my wife and I have been able to donate tickets to local girls' hockey players and they invite them to attend our home games.
Before the competition they greet the team outside our dressing room and add to us on our couch during warm -ups. I try to learn a little in advance about every guest, so that I can tackle them by name, chat with them and thank them.
There are always photos and signatures as part of the visit, but I hope that the girls run away with something bigger: a special experience that confirms how excited we are to have them in the arena, how much we want them to feel welcomed in hockey and how much encouraged to keep playing.
It started as a small way to support the growth of hockey, but I see it as something we can continue to build on while we put roots in Utah.
And I know I'm not the only one in that effort. My teammates have also returned in great ways. From their work I witnessed how small interventions can be just as important as large interventions when you try to make contact with people.
In the future I want to continue to find ways to make contact with the community that this team has embraced since the first day.
I will always be proud of contributing to some historical scoops for Utah on the ice, but I am even more proud of contributing to ways that the ice resonated – from supporting access to hockey, to the joints of my teammates to distribute Thanksgiving meals, to visiting the primary children's hospital to freeze some of the children on.
There are much more that we can do. And I know well, do it, because something is growing useful in Utah here.
We all felt the momentum this year, right?
It was an honor to take advantage of that energy from a good cause – by lifting others, welcoming in and hopefully representing the values that make hockey sport so great.
That is really the best way for everyone to grow this game.
