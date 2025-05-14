St Noa, Amus College, Kibuli Shine in USSSA Ball Games I





BouleThe 2025 edition of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Bell games that I have closedWith a colorful closing ceremony in Bekedea Comprehensive Stadium, you celebrate a week of fierce competition, rising talent and sporting excellence in multiple disciplines. The competitions brought together best performing high schools from all over the country and competed in disciplines ranging from basketball and volleyball to hockey, rugby and table tennis. The atmosphere was electric because trophies, medals and MVP prizes were handed out to the best performing teams and individuals. One of the biggest winners of the tournament was St Noa Girls Secondary School, Amus College and Kibuli Secondary School, each dominated several categories. Striking schools Kibuli Secondary School demonstrated dominance in tennis” table tennisAnd badmintonTake more several Golds and the most valuable players (MVPs) home. Bekedea extended used his home advantage to be at the top volley-ball In both boys and girls U16 categories. Amus College Continued his rise as a sports kower, winning Boys Basketball and clinch Silver in girls' football. St Noa Girls SS maintained his status as a girls' football giant and added the basketball Title and two individual prices. The 2025 edition not only showed talent at school level at school level, but also confirmed the USSSA Ball Games as a critical platform for identifying and cherishing the next generation of athletes from Ugandas. Highlights of winners and MVPs by discipline Handball U16 Girls gold : Wampeewo Ntaake SS | MVP :

: Wampeewo Ntaake SS | : Boys gold: NTARE School | MVP: Humura Elisa Wesley Basketball 3 × 3 Girls gold : St. Marys Kitende | MVP : Anena Joviah

: St. Marys Kitende | : Anena Joviah Boys gold: Seeta HS Light | MVP: Derrick Benson Haus Volleyball U16 Girls gold : Bekedea comprehensive | MVP : Kigongo desire

: Bekedea comprehensive | : Kigongo desire Boys gold: Bekedea comprehensive | MVP: Kato Paul Tennis Girls gold : Build SS | MVP : Thea Miranda

: Build SS | : Thea Miranda Boys gold: Build SS | MVP: Jeremiah Musasizi (Smack) Badminton Girls gold : High School | MVP : Nalule Vivian

: High School | : Nalule Vivian Boys gold: Build SS | MVP: Mukasa Dennis Table tennis Girls gold : Build SS | MVP : Nakwa jemimah

: Build SS | : Nakwa jemimah Boys gold: Build SS | MVP: Ayella Lawrence Hockey Girls gold : Kakungulu Memorial | MVP : Nelly Temaya

: Kakungulu Memorial | : Nelly Temaya Boys gold: Arra High School | MVP: Lever atuhaaire Rugby fifteen Girls gold : Chikoma SS | MVP : Aranit Patricia

: Chikoma SS | : Aranit Patricia Boys gold: Kings College Budo | MVP: Boli Joshua Basketball (full court) Girls gold : St Noa Girls SS | MVP : Declant (St Noa)

: St Noa Girls SS | : Declant (St Noa) Boys goldAmus College | MVP: Abdullah Moses Netball U16 Gold: Madina Islamic SS | MVP: Must Happy Gloria (Kajansi Progressive) Football (girls) Gold : St Noa Girls SS

: St Noa Girls SS Silver : Amus College

: Amus College Bronze : Boni Concili Girls SS

: Boni Concili Girls SS Top scorer : Agnes Nabukenya (Kawempe) 15 goals

: Agnes Nabukenya (Kawempe) 15 goals Golden glove : Naikia Lilian (St No)

: Naikia Lilian (St No) MVP: Kisakye Dorcus (Kawempe)

