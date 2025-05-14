Sinner in the Vatican: Tennis fiddle Pope Leo XIV meets Jannik | Pope Leo XIV





The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner met Pope Leo XIV, a few days after the newly chosen Pontiff, who is passionate about tennis, known that he would not want a match with the number one in the world. Together with his parents, Sinner, who is currently participating in the Italian Open Tennis Tournament in Rome, had a private audience with Leo on Wednesday in a room next to the Vaticans Paul Vi Hall. In one video Part by Vatican News, sees the holy official media service, Sinner, 23, the Pope gives a tennis racket before he hands him a ball and asks him to play. Looking around in the Chamber, who in the past has described itself as an amateur tennis player, responds: Break something here. Best not! Earlier this week, in response to a question from a journalist about whether he would participate in a charity tennis match, the pope joked that he would not want to be against Sinner, at least not from behind the net. Just don't bring a sinner, he said, made a play in reference to the surname of the tennis star. Pass past newsletter promotion The best of our sports journalism from the past seven days and a heads-up in the Weekend promotion Privacy notification: Newsletters can contain information about charities, online advertisements and content that is financed by external parties. See our for more information Privacy policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy And Policies of Services Apply. After the promotion of the newsletter The sinners were accompanied by the public by Alberto Binaghi, the president of the Italian tennis federation. Binaghi presented Pope Leo, 69, with an honorary doctorate. Sinner plays in the tennis tournament, which is held in the Foro Italico, not far from the Vatican, after his return to the match after a three -month doping ban. During a press conference this week, Sinner said he thought it was a good thing to have a pope who liked the sport. Pope Leo, formerly known as Cardinal Robert Prevost, became the first American spiritual to lead the Roman Catholic Church last week. On Sunday he will organize his inauguration mass as Pontiff on St. Peters Square, an event that is attended by world leaders and royals. The final of the tennis tournaments take place on the same day.

