Gabriel Grixti is Maltas reigning table tennis champion. He won three national senior singles titles and the title National Doubles. He managed that great performance while studying medicines. He is currently in his last year, just a few weeks away from his final.

But in the most incredible turn of events, he was not chosen to represent Malta in the Small Nations games. Instead, the Malta Olympic Committee selected five table tennis players who were even born in Malta. Shortly before the GSSE of 2023, Malta granted Maltese passports to four foreign table tennis players.

When the young Grixti, hurt and disappointed, his disbelief expressed that, despite the fact that he was Maltas champion, he was still omitted from the Maltese team, the Malta Olympic Committee publicly threatened him. It is advisable for Mr Grixti to ensure that you do not write unfounded and incorrect information about the MOC and team members/players, only to create hatred against Maltese sports and Maltese athletes (SIC). Good to mention that the players try to attack Mr Grixti, given back to the country.

This was an official rack Uploaded to the MOC website. That explanation is shockingly horrible in every aspect. Who wrote it? Who approved the publication?

First, the language is completely mutilated. It seems that it was written by an illiterate. But what is much regrettable than the grammar and syntax is the content.

That statement is not only offensive, threatening and intimidating, but also reveals personal data from Maltas Table Tennis Champion. The MOC used an official explanation for Pummel Maltas Young and promising table tennis champion in submissive silence.

The injustice committed by the MOC by excluding him from the national team was exacerbated by their public aggression aimed at the national champion.

If a small state it is very nice to be the national champion; However, the weight given to the title is not high, according to the MOC statement.

A ten -year -old could have written a much more coherent explanation. This is the National Olympic Committee that belittles the performance of the national champion and publicly informing him that it is not enough to be a national champion to be chosen.

Is it very nice to be the national champion? It is a huge achievement for everyone, let alone a young medical student who juggles with his studies and his sport to become the Singles national champion three times and also double champion.

That requires discipline, hard work, dedication and endurance. The young man does not earn praise, encouragement and support through threats and abuse by semi-literate idiots.

If the Malta Olympic Committee deals with its best athletes and its national champions, the entire committee must be fired. They bully and intimidate the champion when their role should support the development of our athletes.

Nevertheless, an athlete must demonstrate that he deserves to be part of this scheme if not the aforementioned taxpayers are wasted money, the committee in Pidgin English threatens.

The only wasted tax money is that in the pockets of the committee members and in the pockets of those who write his terrible explanations. Their place is in a primary school and learns fundamental ways and how to write, not in a National Olympic Committee.

It is very disturbing when Mr. Grixti feels suitable to be part of the team while pointing out the mistakes he takes on and inventing the rest of the team while he was badly joking, the committee continued, determined to abolish the English language. Read and cry. That statement is a national shame.

May Mr Grixti be reminded that during the last edition when he was held in Malta, Mr Grixti chose to leave the team halfway with the excuse to study instead of cheering and supporting the victory, the MOC declaration continued. The sports world changed and maintaining the mentality of We Are Small State and I am the national champion does not fit in the MOCS vision.

Although it is an honor to be the national champion, the MOC sets a higher standard, the MOC concluded. That is completely hilarious and symptomatic for the cluelessness of the committees.

That MOC statement demonstrates one thing – and it is not a higher standard. It exposes the vicious, common and small mentality of a committee that plans to seek retribution, determined to humiliate and cast Maltas National Champion, simply for demanding honesty and justice.

The MOC understands and appreciates that he is a student in his last year of the university – and we take this opportunity to wish him public happiness for his exams – however, this does not give an advantageous excuse against the other players who attended training and competitions, the MOC added. Like everything in life, every person and entity have its priorities. The MOC accepts that the (SIC) MR Grixtis priorities were studies, but Mr Grixti must accept that the MOC should choose the best team for Malta.

This is just outrageous. It is painful to read and depressing to witness pure amateurism that is clear in that statement.

If Grixtis priorities are studies, as the MOC was condescending, and yet he still managed to become Maltas champion three times, he must be incredibly talented. You think that such a gifted national champion deserves to represent his country in the Small Nations Games. What he certainly does not deserve is the abuse and the public attack mounted by its own semi-literate Olympic Committee.

Gabriel Grixti deserves the support and admiration of the country for his incredible achievements. He is a real champion.

As for Malta's Olympic Committee, they must be ashamed of their heads. The Minister of Sport must act quickly to carry out pressure to ensure that the cruel amateurs responsible for that statement are removed from the National Olympic Committee.

The minister must ensure that our athletes are treated with respect and offer all the support they need, not to make and abused by the committee. A reconstituted committee must withdraw that despicable explanation and immediately apologize to our national table tennis champion and the entire nation.

Editorial remark: The language in the cited MOC declaration has not been edited to display the point of the opinion writer.