



The Ayala family of Fort Worth will watch the Playoffs Rinkide Dallas Stars, from the comfort of their own house. If the Fort Worth house of the Ayala were ever for sale, the list would run a few heads. That is because it includes an indoor hockey track, just a stone's throw from the formal dining room. “It is clear that I am a crazy fan,” James Ayala said laughing. Ayala and his sons, Joshua and Jonathan, built the addition to their house in 2004, five years after the victory of the Stanley Cup of Dallas Stars led to their love for everything hockey and Dallas stars. Ayala's wife, Tonie, had asked for a cave to watch TV. “James came to me and he said,” Okay, we're going to do you a hollow, but this will not be a Fro Fro room; you can't make it beautiful, “said Tonie Ayala. “I said okay, and he said,” And half will be a hockey track because we want a hockey track. “ “She claims she said a TV room. I heard a playroom,” Ayala said laughing. “It turns into a dance floor. I have better disco lights than most discos!” The Dallas stars are partly responsible for the renovation. “That's what my eyes opened for what hockey was,” said Ayala's son, Jonathan Ayala. “I didn't know what hockey was until the stars won the cup.” The family is waiting for the stars to win it again since then. “Oh God, well, we've been waiting for 25 years,” said Ayala. “That's a long time, so it would mean anything.” Everything for the stars to win, because time now feels different for James Ayala. “So we met a surgeon. He sat down and said you have less than 6 months, unless you find a donor,” said Ayala, explained the day he discovered that he had MDS, a kind of bone marrow cancer. Ayala's son, Jonathan, was his bone marrow donor; Their most important father/son project so far. “Family needs help, you help your family,” said Jonathan Ayala “You only have one chance in this life,” said Ayala. “Make the best of the best, because you don't know if you are going to make it the next day.” The stars that the play -offs made could not have come at a better time. “It gave him focus and something to be enthusiastic about again,” Tonie Ayala said about her husband. “They look great! They have a really good chance this year,” said Ayala about the chances of the Dallas Stars. “It is still exciting to see, but nothing goes beyond a live game.” Nothing … except maybe playing a live game in your own hockey track!

