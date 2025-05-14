Cricket Leinster

Peter Prendergast RIP The entire club cricket community is shocked and sad to hear from the death of Peter Prendergast (Clontarf CC and Pembroke CC). Peter played for Clontarf CC during a career that included 16 seasons during which time he collected nearly 2,900 senior runs with an average of 20.32 per innings. Peter mainly played as an opening batsman and achieved his highest score (108) against Malahide in Castle Avenue in July 1992. In the same year, Peter was part of the Clontarf team that the Leinster Senior Cup won that beat YMCA in the Phoenix Park. Clontarf actually completed a Senior League and Cup -Dubbel that year. Peter was an important player in a stable and successful Clontarf 1st XI and played many times alongside his great friend, Deryck Vincent, also Alan McClean, Enda McDermott, Brian Macneice, Feargal O'Mahony, Gerry Kirwan, Brendan Bergin, Cricket Daly. While his playing days ended, Peter spent his summers offering loyal, encouraging and sustainable support to his three children while understood their way in life and as young cricketers at Pembroke CC. Peters Daughter (Orla) is a cornerstone of our international women's team that has also represented Ireland in minor football. Both sons of Peter (Conor and Joe) represented Pembroke on many occasions and with a large distinction. Peter was also an accomplished essayist and author. He wrote insightful and entertaining pieces based on his experiences with Club Cricket who resonated with all cricket enthusiasts. Peter also wrote books, including 'The Romanian Builder' (published in 2009 and aimed at young readers aged six to eight) and 'Dancing in the Dark' (published in 2010 for readers over the age of ten), which was awarded the White Raven label of the International Youth Library at Bologna Book Fair 2011. Our deepest sympathies for the beloved wife of Peter (Trish), his boys (Conor and Joe), his daughter (Orla), all the Prendergast family and many friends in Pembroke, Clontarf and directly towards the club cricket community. On the right side was his soul.

