Table Tennis Association releases a team for Regional 5 | Malawi 24

The Table Tennis Association has released the team for the upcoming regional 5 games, planned to start in Namibia in the second week of July.

The Table Tennis Association, in collaboration with the Malawi Olympic Committee, carried out a final selection selection exercise in Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, where four boys and four girls reached the last team.

The eight athletes who went to the camp are Doreen Guza, Amatia Alibaba and Thokozani Guza for the Girls category, while Zandire Ziyaya, Amelo Nkhoma, Bentry Tembo, Mathias Ilamilton and Gift Kaunda have been selected to represent the male category.

Kelech Kenneth Chinatu responded after the selection exercise, president of the Table Tennis Association,: I am happy that the selection exercise continued well. We had 14 athletes from all the regions of this country, and I am really happy with how they participated in the last team.

For his part, James Mangani, technical director of Malawi Olympic Committee, expressed the optimism that the selected players will perform well in the regional 5 games.

I am convinced by what I have seen. The athletes have shown talent and skills at a high level, and we expect good results from these athletes, Mangani said.

The selected athletes have already gone into the camp in Blantyre to prepare for the tournament.