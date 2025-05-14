AThe first glance Ealing Cricket Club's second team Ground lying from a road lined with inconspicuous semis from the 1930s, with the Piccadilly line that clatters in the neighborhood, is not the most obvious place to mark a historic ladies cricket milestone.

But for the group of players who will collect tonight in the small clubhouse for a meeting that is partly pilgrimage, partly returning home, it has a special place in their hearts.

It was exactly 100 years ago, on the evening of May 14, 1925, that a small group of women gathered on the ground and then belonged to the Norland Park School and decided to form a cricket club. Men of course had been doing this for centuries; But since the Victorians had tried their best to eradicate cricket for women, and that there was no female equivalent of MCC, it was a radical movement by the women of Gunnersbury.

There were so few ladies' clubs that Gunnersbury only played two games in their inaugural season. A year later, in October 1926, the Womens Cricket Association (WCA) was formed, which marked the start of the organized cricket for half of the population on a national scale. Gunnersbury would be at the forefront of these developments: of the 27 players who visited through Australia and New Zealand on the first two English ladies foreign tours, in 1934-35 and 1948-49, played nine for Gunnersbury.

Netta Rheinberg Batting for Gunnersbury against a team of former members of the Womens Auxiliary Air Force in Harrow in 1946. Rheinberg toured in 1948-49 in Australia as player/manager of the English women's team. Photo: Keystone/Getty images

Now many women's clubs are struggling to survive, Gunnersbury have the opportunities to become the first independent women's club in the UK, possibly the world that reached their centenary. It is this unique milestone that the women will celebrate when they return to the site of their formation tonight.

When the spider sat down to talk to the club treasurer, Emma Bernstein, and chairman of the Centenary Committee, Suzi James, they were full of excitement in March for the occasion. I think everyone feels proud of our history, said Bernstein. One of our ambitions was always to come 100 years as a club for ladies only and to make that milestone for ladies cricket.

It says a lot about the roadblocks that are thrown on the path of ladies' clubs that Gunnersbury is the first to be 100 years old. Two colleague -London clubs, Redoubtables (1921) and Dukesmead (1927) almost made it, but fell for the last obstacle.

Other teams really suffer, says James, who came to Gunnersbury in 2008. We hardly have any teams in our 40-over competition.

In one way or another Gunnersbury has not only survived, but also blooms. The club has three XIS, has 45 members and enjoys a strong junior path thanks to Highgate Cricket Club, whose girl section Gunnersbury feeds. They are located at Old Elizabhanen CC in Barnet 20 miles from their original home on Gunnersbury Avenue, but have always retained their name.

How did they cover the trend? Our independence actually attracts many people, says James. Some people feel secondary, compared to the gentlemen's cricket. It is always an add-on. This is only about female cricket, and that's it. There is no other care or issue or interference in that respect, and that attracts many good players.

Gunnersburys Vision To be proud to be independent, sometimes has the pragmatic need to gain access to facilities in male property. Gunns have been roaming around West -Londs and North Londs for a hundred years, says James. Being an independent club where we do not have a home bus that is fully owned by us has always been a struggle. Weve finally played on some school fields and a number of really rough types of pitches on the third level.

Pass past newsletter promotion The best of our sports journalism from the past seven days and a heads-up in the Weekend promotion Privacy notification: Newsletters can contain information about charities, online advertisements and content that is financed by external parties. See our for more information Privacy policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy And Policies of Services Apply. After the promotion of the newsletter

Anne Saunders in 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Gunnersbury WCC

Between 2010 and 2021 they had an agreement with Finchley CC and played as Finchley Gunns, but the relationship broke. That was a time when the end of Gunns could have seen, says Bernstein. There was a split in the club. There were a number of players who were more Finchley players instead of Gunns players. But we have grown a lot of it.

For a few years they were again nomadic, limping from competition to competition and season to season. But in 2023 they mediated a new relationship with the old Elizabeans, which set up a shared house on the Memorial Playing Fields in Barnet, and now they feel the perfect balance between support and autonomy. They could no longer support on Sunday is Womens Day, they are really strategically useful for us, but not involved in the detail. They made us crack and that was brilliant, said Bernstein.

The club has been planning for the centenary for several years, since Jamess Degering in the WCA archive in Lords revealed a definitive date for their formation. She has produced a centenary book, 100 years of Gunns, and written a position for the Warmen Almanack from 2025. Gunnersbury will have the honor to play with Lords on 8 August, against MCC. Also watch out for a special presentation of the cricket board from England and Wales to Gunnersbury during the interval of England against India on Lords on July 19.

There is also a special Gunns Centenary Kit, designed by Lacuna Sports, which could no longer be different from the original uniform from 1925 (white dress, green and gold tie, white shoes and long socks) but contains a nod to history, with shirts with the names of former Gunns Stalwarts. Over the years, the club was the home of four English captains Molly Hide, Cecilia Robinson, Mary Duggan and Charlotte Edwards and countless other international stars. The honor of the oldest living Gunn goes to 93-year-old Anne Sanders, who represented England in 11 tests between 1954 and 1969.

The only sad remark is that James himself does not feel able to participate in the Centenary Events. After the recent prohibition on the ECBs on transgender women in recreational ladies cricket, James told the transmen podcast that she feels cut off. My teammates were all stripped and said: you will always be a gunn, she said. But I can't go further and just look, because in that respect I am not part of that club.

While the club is Roost at their centenary, the woman who made it all possible will not be far from their thoughts.

This is an extract from the weekly cricket -e -mail from the Guardians, the spider. Visit this page to subscribe and follow the instructions.