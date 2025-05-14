Sports
No. 8 Mens Tennis Battles No. 1 Wake Forest in Elite Eight Matchup
Waco, Texas For the second consecutive year, the No. 8 Columbia Heren Tennis Program will participate in the quarterfinals in the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship when they take on number 1 Wake Forest in the Hurd Tennis Center on Friday.
Follow the promotion
Friday's game against Wake Forest will be streamed ESPN+. Fans can also follow live scoring HERE.
Rewrite history
For the third time in program history, the Lions earned the number 8 seed that was bound for the highest ranking by a Ivy League team. Columbia wants to become the first Ivy League program that continues to the semi -final. Last season the Lions became the first team in the competition history that continued to the quarterfinals when they fell at number 1 Ohio State 4-2 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
About Wake Forest
Wake Forest arrives this week as the top seeds in the tournament. The demon deacons are generally 37-1 after ending from 13-0 in the ACC. Their only loss of the year was in the second round of the ACC tournament, then no. 6 Virginia Wake Forest with 4-3 defeated Cary Tennis Park in Cary, NC Wake Forest has only surrendered two or more points this season, once in the hands of Columbia.
Wake Forest started their tournament run with a 4-1 win over Gardner-Webb on 2 May. They followed that with a 4-1 win over No. 32 Kentucky. In their last home game of the year, the Demon Deaons no. 18 Texas A&M defeated 4-0 in the Super Regionals.
Against the demon deacon
Saturday marks the second time that the Lions have imposed against the Demon Deaons this season. Earlier this year Wake Forest Columbia at home defeated 5-2, it was the only house loss that the lions members members this season. In that match, Columbia dropped the Doubles point and previously fell 3-0 Max Westfal And Michael Zheng Made 3-2 with victories in the singles game.
On Saturday, the sixth meeting will once be between the two powerhouses, with the Demon deacons having a 5-0 advantage in the series. The very first meeting ever on 15 May 2010 in the opening round of the NCAA championship in Charlottesville, VIR. The two parties met again in the late season on 18 May 2018 in the Sweet 16 in Winston-Salem, NC with Wake Forest from the top 4-1.
2025 NCAA Men's Tennis Tournament Championships
Friday May 16 – Quarterfinals
Match 1 No. 1 Wake Forest versus no. 8 Columbia – 11 hours et
Match 2 No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 12 Mississippi State – 2 pm et
Match 3 No. 2 TCU vs. No. 7 Virginia – 5 p.m.
Match 4 No. 3 Texas vs. UCLA – 7 p.m. etc.
Saturday 17 May semi -final
Match 5 TBD versus TBD 5 pm et
Match 6 TBD versus TBD 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 18 Final
Match 7 TBD versus TBD 8 p.m.
Columbia Tournament History
This is the 18th NCAA tournament -performance for the Lions. Columbia made the NCAA tournament for the first time in 1984 under the leadership of the first-year playerHoward Endelman. The lions are all time 17-17 in NCAA game. Under Endelman, the Lions 10-4 are in the NCAA tournament and have a competition after the season every year. Last year Columbia brought the first quarterfinals to the appearance ever to the programs of the program ever after beating Arizona with 4-3 in the Super Regional. While one of the last eight teams stood, their postseason run ended when no. 1 Ohio State defeated the Lions 4-2 in Stillwater, OK.
This year Columbia enjoyed the home team through the first three rounds. In the opening round, the lions decidedly defeated Binghamton 4-0 before they held to beat no. 23 Clemson 4-2. In the Super Regional, Columbia got better from NC State and defeated the Wolfpack 4-2 to continue to the quarterfinals.
Lions in the ITA ranking
In the newest ITA rangers, the Lions hold strong at the no. 9. Columbia is in the top 10 every week this season. Reaching a peak of No. 6 on 5 February.
Singles
#2 Michael Zheng
#52 Nicolas Braaksel
#81 Hugo Hashimoto
Double
#37 Michael Zheng“Hugo Hashimoto
#41 Michael Zheng“Nicolas Braaksel
#86 Sach's Palta/Max Westfal
Last time -out
The Lions expanded their winning series to 10 games in a row with a 4-2 win over Nr NC State.
Following the lions
Stay up to date with everything Columbia men tennis by following the Lions on X (@Culionsmten), Instagram (@culionsmten) and on Facebook (@columbiaathletics).
