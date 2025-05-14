Vecht to be College Football Playoff Future become messy in the midst of SEC, Big ten Power Play 'Nobody likes it'

Amelia Island, Fla. At about 5 p.m. on Monday, just when the annual ACC -Meetings here on the Floridas Atlantic Coast started, a Pennsylvania congress member made a splash.

Rep. Brendan Boyle opened his social media account, typed a message and sent a sizzling shot in the SEC and BIG Ten for their attempt to manipulate the future of the Playoff format of the University Football.

The next time the big ten or sec wants to meet me about NIL, they must be willing to first explain to how they justify the CFP, Boyle tweeted.

He added another word to a hashtag at the end of the message: greed.

There is a litany of prevailing problems that portray in the sports industry of the university. The unsolved antitrust settlement that would herald the income exchange of athlete; a presidential committee that explores university sports; And a struggle for NCAA board, to name just a few.

But another one pops up: the fight for the future of football late season the most valuable product in the industry.

That fight seems to be messy.

Negotiations among the four Power Conference Commissioners they started to meet separately from other CFP leaders have resulted in disagreement. Discord lingers about the amount of automatic qualifications that are designated for each conference.

Van ACC Spring Meetings even discussed the Postseason format with their athletic directors and their coaches, in which they shared the latest negotiations between Big 12, ACC, Big Ten and SEC with them. And although most of them refused to reveal details, they shared their opinion about a 16-team Playoff proposal of the SEC and BIG Ten that each of those two conferences would award twice as many automatic qualifications (4) as the Big 12 and ACC (2).

Nobody likes it, says an athletic director.

Coaches also contradicted it on Tuesday and recommend athletic managers that they insist on the ACC to get three automatic qualifications.

We are fighting for our places, NC State Head Coach did to Yahoo Sports. We believe we deserve three [automatic qualifiers] minimal.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips has not been in favor of the new CFP models presented by the Big Ten and SEC. (Jim Dedmon imagn images) (USA Today Sports via Reuters Connect / Reuters)

The long-discussed 4-4-2-2-1 format provides four automatic berths to each the Big Ten and SEC, two each to the ACC and Big 12, one for the highest ranked group of six conference champions and possibly, no less than three with large bids in a 16-team field.

The gap between the four competitions does not exist in the number of teams. There seems to be consensus when moving from 12 to 16, starting with the play -off from 2026 (the play -off from 2025 is set at 12). However, the rub is with the number of automatic qualifying places for each conference. Leaders at BIG 12 and ACC want more than just two automatic places.

I remain steadfast about fairness in the system and access, said ACC commissioner Jim Phillips Wednesday when the spring meetings ended. Out of respect from my colleagues, I want to postpone commentary on AQs and specific models.

The Power Conference Commissioners are expected to meet again soon, he said.

BIG 12- and ACC officers are expected to propose alternative models for the BIG Ten and SEC, the two conferences that authority that starts in 2026 Power given to them by all 10 FBS conferences last spring by signing a memorandum of agreement to 2031 Te Tebevision.

Various alternative models were discussed this week with ACC Athletic Directors, including a variety of formats that give them a third automatic qualification place, perhaps even if that place is conditional in the ranking of the selection committees. But there are problems with such of those in the SEC and Big ten. Each 4-4-3-3-1 model or a 4-4-3-2-1 model reduces the large pool from three to just one as one. That would probably be referred to for Notre Dame as the Irish finish in the top 16. The Irish are protected as part of the Memorandum signed last spring.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, contacted by Yahoo Sports, refused commissioner on new proposals. In the meantime, some here at ACC Spring meetings expressed their frustration about any size that for the determines automatic qualifications.

Award spots, said Miami coach Mario Cristobal, that makes no sense. Football has never been about gifts. It's about earning.

During a meeting of the four Power Conference Commissioners in New York City last week, commissioners of the Big Ten and SEC prefer their preferred 16-team 4-4-2-2-1 model. It's a long time ago.

Last spring, during the negotiations to expand the CFP contract with ESPN, Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti originally presented a similar size and then a 3-3-2-2-1 that was downright rejected. A year later, after two joint meetings between SEC and Big ten Athletic Directors, managers encouraged their leadership in each competition to move to four automatic qualifications.

It will be a division among some of the most powerful managers in the sport.

The ACC and Big 12 are not only in their pushback to the format. Notre Dame Athletic Director Pete Bevacqua, one of the 11 members of the CFP Governance Board with the 10 FBS Commissioners, spoke against the format within meetings, those with knowledge of the discussions tell Yahoo Sports.

This week Bevacqua refused comments from ACC Spring meetings.

The coaches did not do that.

I think you should earn your way, said Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi. It comes down to the image of the Big Ten and SEC and where they are, and there is a lack of respect for the ACC. I don't like it.

Said North Carolina Ad Bubba Cunningham: I do not understand why you ask for another guaranteed place for one automatically for conference champions.

Smu -head coach Rhett Lashlee used a basket balanalogy and quoted the SECS record of 14 teams in the NCAA tournament last year.

If we guarantee stains based on the past, just look at basketball in the last five years, Lashlee said. Six years ago, SEC receives three or four teams. And now they get a record this year. But if the NCAA tournament this year was predicted five years ago, 10 of their schools would have been omitted. It is difficult to limit the future based on the past.

The political pressure and public recoil on leaders in the Big Ten and SEC can be resolved. Boyles Tweet, one of the first public criticism of a congress legislator, is probably not the last.

Cody Campbell, the leader of a newly beaten and still too announced presidential committee, is a BIG 12 supporter and is in the alumni Council in the League. The billionaire shop is chairman of the Texas Tech Board of Regents, is a friend of Yormark and has a direct line for President Donald Trump.

Whether Campbell or the committee will be involved in the play -off discussions remains unclear. One person near Campbell told Yahoo Sports that he is not in favor of the proposed format of Big Ten and SECs.

Any proposed format with 16 teams would start in 2026.

However, if agreement is reached in a size for 2026 and then, it can pave the way to move to what is called a right-sowing size for the 2025 play-off, a bracket of 12 teams that for the time being the top four seeds to the highest ranked conference champion. Under the straight sowing, teams are closed directly on the basis of the ranking of the selection committees.

Phillips said on Wednesday that he opens up to go to the straight and say that it is the right thing to do.

But next year the late season can bring much more change in the late season of the university football balls if a new format is completed.

A bracket of 16 teams could require a schedule shuffle of Playoff games in December. Under a proposed idea, two play-in games would be played in the second weekend of December, when Army-Navy traditionally meet and when no NFL games are planned. Winners of those play-in-games no. 13 Seed with the No. 16 Seed and the No. 14 that the No. 15 organizes would continue to a bracket of 10 awaiting teams. The top two seeds in the CFP would earn a bye in the quarterfinals on New Year's Day. The double bye would be designated for those winning conference championships competitions.

Perhaps one of the more fascinating aspects of the proposed format is the possibility for conferences to play seasonal, conference tournament style play-in matchups in which the Big ten and SEC draws their third, fourth, fifth and sixth placed teams against each other.

Teams that ended no. 3 would organize number 6 and NRS. 4 to organize number 5 in competitions on campus during the Conference Championship Weekend, no new concept and one Yahoo Sports reported in December. In the ACC and Big 12, if they received two car bids, they should determine whether they would plan play-in games.

However, there is a problem when adding play-in games. The NCAAS rule on the number of regular season races 12 must be changed.