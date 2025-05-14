Sports
What reveals the Carlos Alcaraz documentary about the form
Christopher Clareys New Rafael Nadal Biography, The warriorIs out this week. Here A Q&A with the author.
Congratulations Mark Hodgkinson, whose Novak Djokovic Biography won the International Sports Book of the Year during the Sports Book Awards in London during the Sports Book Awards.
There was a handful of asking not a ton, but a handful; Perhaps in itself about the Carlos Alcaraz documentary. So let's start here. The week for the last time, My way Came on Netflix and it did not generally travel great reviews. So much so that Alcaraz was asked about it last week like his First question in Rome.
I think the problem is simple here. And it's final. We regard documentaries such as the works of Alex Gibney, Michael Moore and Errol Morris essentially non-fiction works of independent journalism, presented in an arcked 100-of-so-so-minute form. Quoted issues. Truths discovered. Hypocrisies are uncovered. Prominent figures investigated and pushed and explored. (Intended as complete disclosure, non -accompanying self -promotion: I am an executive producer on Untold: The Fall of Brett Favre Next week play on Netflix.)
So many modern documentaries, while still something else has been submitted under the same header. They are brand exercises, the modern version of the ash to book, for which the topics are paid and, more critical, editorial control.
An elimination. To remind The Last andCE? Of course you do that. It sustained us during the COVID-19-Lockdown and was the rare recent sports docum that crossed in culture in general. It was professionally directed by Jason Hehir, now hard to work to bring Novak Djokovics story to the shape. Anyway, for The Latter danceMichael Jordan kept definitive rights. But I told him not played them. That is, he never said We have to cut this lump because I look like a hyper -competitive maniac whose light observed by someone who meant I did not damage. No, Jordan was remarkable, admirable hands-off. And I would submit these warts and all the display, not only the success of the films, but in the end Jordan made it better and more more convinced and more fascinating than all balloons-and-Rainbows Hagiographical Infomercial, robbed of any tension.
Anyway, back to Alcaraz, I am not sure what he and his camp demanded or not allowed to be filmed. But there is a striking lack of real conflict, the basis for every story that is worth telling. Yes, he is struggling with the age -old athlete conundrum: full dedication to be the best versus, I am rich and fun and single in my early 1920s and go to Testosterone and enjoy visiting Ibiza. And yes, there is the ghost of the Big Three Nadal in particular that Alcaraz, perhaps unfair, positions as not only a beautiful player, but the sports solidifier who has to launch at a time when 20-plus Majors is the recent standard. But in general this document felt like a lot of wallpaper without a lot of furniture. Inside Access is great, but what do you have in?
Then there is another problem with the current documentary form and format. Buyers De Streamers in particular the biggest names and celebrities with the most currency. But almost by definition that means: a) These people are in their fleshy prime numbers and have worried more urgent than devoting time and thought of self -examination. You will not go deep with a filmmaker if you have a big match the next day. You will not reveal your doubts and weaknesses if you are an active athlete and opponents can exploit this.
B) These topics are young and active and unable to do the type of reflection and detached perspective that makes the best documentaries sing. (To see: The last dance And BeckhamAnd this is why I have so much hope on Andre Agassi.)
C) I add a third point. Injuries are a central part of Sportsa -pursuit, based on the human body that makes peak performance possible. But injuries do not cause compelling content. There are only so many scenes of rehabilitation that we can tolerate; Only so much serious but numb known, discussions between team members, Do I have to push my body and risk the future, or do I have to play it safely and run the risk? As an audience we want the binaries that make sports, sport: glorious victory and/or devastating defeat. Not, In the third set I could feel my hamstring tight and I will look for a treatment and hope it won't let me miss Shanghai, but look carefully what the scans say.
All this means, if you share the faith of many that this was an overwhelming project, do not blame the form. Alcaraz played his role fine. He offered a (composite) look in his life, he gave the viewer (limited, generally anodyne) access to people in his job, not least his thoroughly pleasant mother. He came across as sympathetic, talented, fun and benign. (He also cashed in a considerable check for this endeavor.)
The good news: you get several snacks from this apple. When it is 2045 and we get Alcarazgrey in the temple, wise, nestled in Marbella and not deep in his career, reflective on his triumphs and missteps, thinking about the meaning of all this now that is A documentary.
What is going on with Iga Witek was a hot topic again this week. Witek lost an early round game of a lower -ranked opponent in Rome to Danielle Collins. This came on the heels of a 61, 61 defeat against Coco Gauff the last week and suddenly the triple defensive Roland Garros champion will arrive as the fourth seed, a player without a tournament win (not even a final) since last year Roland Garros.
Formulated as subtly as possible, this is a player in need. The results are a symptom, not a source. Stress is welded on her face when she plays. Her fear is clear in her messages on social media and admitted in interviews. There have not been Pique's characteristic actions. This is clearly for all observers, including her opponents, who have come to realize that this is not the same player (and person) who ran roughly over the field, fearlessly under pressure because she has been in the last three years.
Last season there were some disturbing signs. Clear discomfort and clumsiness in the camp. A general joyfulness. (Once her trademark, when was the last time there was an airy discussion about the books she read or a cheat meal she liked?)
Then the Doping situation. Although reasonable people who are to say that almost everyone realized well that there was no misconduct and the incident said everything about the unyielding process and nothing about Witse's personal ethics, it is clear that this has been deeply disturbing. Correlation is not the same as the cause, but she is just another player since this test started.
If you are in her camp, a) You preach joy. Life is good. Careers do not move in straight lines. Go back and look at Djokovics 2017. It will be fine here. B) Pressed long -term history, not for recent history. Of course, this year did not go as planned. But you go to an event that you have won four of the last five years. You are the queen here. Don't forget that.
Hello Jon,
Thank you for Post my comment! A quick follow-up (not necessary to post) with regard to “he could just play a way to add about 250s to his schedule” expected you to say this and three points:
1. Djokovic has already done this to a certain extent by adding Brisbane to his schedule earlier this year (and Doha).
2. I think he no longer does it because of pride and dreams of driving out in a final eruption of glory.
3. But he should do more, has already most Majors and masters, so there is nothing to prove there and there is nothing wrong with checking another milestone by going after 250s. Even the great art had to resort Donaldson to challengers in his decreasing days.
Am
Bonus points for the Art Donaldson reference. And ironically, the day after we discussed this, Djokovic announced that he was playing Geneva again, a 250 on the eve of Roland Garros.
If Djokovic can in fact win a 100th title or overcome Roger Federer, I suspect it in the category that places the cool of the Kinda. It hits a staircase in the stomach. But is a round number*reached, probably by beating players outside the top 50 to win a small event that nowadays really burns his fire? I don't see it.
*One section distribution: so often we try to avoid round figures in life. The 99 cents store is more attractive than an even dollar. How often do we see houses selling for $ 999,000, otherwise the catalog price would cross the $ 1 million threshold. In sport it is the opposite. We love round figures. A .300 Slagman gets a fat contract; Not a .299 Slagman. A player who rushes 2,000 meters in a way that is a rusher of 1,999 meters (36 centimeters less real estate!) Not. And 99 titles that include 24 Majors 24 decades are somehow viewed differently than 100 titles.
During the UFC broadcast (Bukauskas to Cutelaba), Daniel Cormier said Net, says Alexander Volkanovski, busy is a privilege. BJK may like a word.
William T.
We could use this misattribution in the next people sketch from Old Man! Speaking of TKO and tennis comedy, who caught Hulk Hoganin a Tennisfreudian slip freeth to a colleague as well as Benjamin Shelton ?
Believe it or not, the Italian open is not the only big story of Rome in recent days. Pope Leo XIV is a white SOX fan, which proves that he does care about the oppressed. But he too Plays tennis! Can you try to get a scoop on his favorite photos to hit, if he has favorite players and whether he is willing to excommunicate fans who make their phones sound during a match?
Daniel Rabbitt
Morrisville, NC
We have a tennis player!
Have a nice week, everyone.
