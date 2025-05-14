Sports
ESPN's prospects for Ohio State Football will not make fans happy
The Ohio State Buckeyes are a team that consistently reaches the headlines, and this is one of which fans are not fond of. Ohio State lost a number of remarkable names this season, mainly on the attacking line and the line of defense, along with a few important stars for skill positions. Emeka Egbuka, Tyleik Williams and Donovan Jackson are the key names for which they have to find replacements.
Another big question mark is that the replacement of Howard can play at a sufficient level to keep this team one of the best in the country. Everyone knows that Caleb Downs and Jeremiah Smith are a few of the best in business, but it will be their surrounding cast to do the job.
ESPN Is not so certain that they can repeat, and in a column with three authors, they have eliminated why there might be uncertainty after this season. This is what the global leader in Sport had to say about the movements of the Buckeyes out of season.
“The Buckeyes can start the year as a justified preseason No. 1, but that does not mean that they have made major upgrades out of season.
The Buckeyes, however, made movements and adding Max Klare van Purdue was a huge that Ohio State could pull. There is not really a way to cover the attack of the Buckeyes, because you can't double Jeremiah Smith with clear and Carnell Tate on the field. This attack becomes dangerous, and with Downs that the defense captain, that side of the field should be just as deadly.
Ohio State Football will open its season on 30 August in a Primetime-Vossen television struggle with the Texas Longhorns. Both teams must enter the 2025 season with a top 5 ranking, making this competition a must-watch game.
Ohio Stadium will fluctuate, and this should tell you to see how the preparation of Buckeyes was outside of season.
