



Fort Walton Beach was the Hub of Innovation and Education last weekend when USTA Florida organized a dynamic tournament director and official workshop in addition to a level 6 tournament that showed advanced Swingvision Electric Line Cally (ELC) technology. With 56 junior players participating in divisions boys and girls, the event combined competitive game with practical professional development to elevate the game in Florida. Swingvision ELC Demo: Next-Gen technology displayed One of the highlights of the weekend was the demonstration on the field of Swingvisions Electric Line Calling System, led by George Opelka and Andre Ferreira with the company. ELC has been growing a lot since the past year and has found its way to hundreds of university competitions. “The technology has really evolved and in the past year we have had a lot of exposure and a lot of opportunity to learn by just going,” said Opelka. “We have learned so much from the tennis space of the university, because we now have more than 150 teams that use the app for thousands of competitions a week.” Civil servants had the chance to get some experience and see Swingvision in action. All nine courts at the facility were equipped with Swingvisions ELC setup, one camera per court and a special iPad that players can use as their challenge console. This was used for the Level 6: Fort Walton Beach School's Out L6 Slam competition. Each player received three challenges per set, with one extra challenge in a decisive set. Feedback from players and parents was overwhelmingly positive. The ability to view match images, to analyze the placement of the shot and to experience in-game Challenge systems brought a professional sense of basic competition. Collected insights from this demo will help to further improve technology for future tournaments. It is important to note that Swingvision's ELC is not there to replace referees. “What we do with ELC does not eliminate officials, they manage the exceptions,” said Opelka. “We have good feedback from civil servants, what they are used to seeing and what kind of experience they have had with technology to make our app better for the next tournament.” For more information about Swingvision and its impact on tennis, Listen to the Lord to Serving Podcast, where Laura Bowen sits with the head of Pro Player Relations in Swingvision, George Opelka https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ku5DDSVR3GA Tournament Director And Officials Workshop: From sanctioning to planning On top of the Swingvision ELC demo, Fort Walton Beach also organized an in-depth tournament director (TD) and Officials workshop. These include the entire life cycle of running a successful tournament, as well as complaints management, expectations and the importance of having certified officials on site. One focal point Was a live passage of Serve Tennis, the TDS use platform to make draws and to plan agreements. With real-time guidance, the participants created Mock Draws and made the first day for the on-site tournament. The interactive session ended with Open Q&A and ensured that everyone was left with useful knowledge and trust to organize their own events. During the workshop of the officials, Real-World scenarios were discussed to better prepare civil servants for the friend of the friend and the logistics planning. With a combination of technical innovation, hands-on learning and community-oriented competition, Fort Walton Beachs event was a radiant example of how Usta Florida continues to lead the way in growing and modernizing tennis at all levels.

