



For the first time since 2005, the Bennie Purcell Tennis Courts receive long-awaited improvements to the play area and other areas in the facility to offer an experience at the championship level for the back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference Champion Murray State Women's Tennis Program and the local community. The improvements to the Huis van Racertennis, which serves as a Community Increase Hub in the Murray-Calloway County area, are financed by private support and through the support of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and USTA Kentucky. “We are incredibly proud of everything that the tennis team has achieved in the past two seasons, and this project will continue to increase the championship tree of the program,” said director of Atletiek Nico Yantko. “It is 20 years ago that this facility appeared its last court again, and we know the importance that it has as an important asset to our community. We are very grateful for each of the investors who have been performed to make this project possible, and we are looking forward to the competition of the coming months.” The focal point of the project is the total resurfacing of each court and offers newly closed and repaired play surfaces that enable a safe, attractive and functional tennis environment for the racers. Moreover, the facility receives new banks everywhere and updates for the surf. With a start date in the month of August, the project will be completed within a few weeks of the initiation. Information about when the courts can play is available on Goracers.com. “I want to sincerely thank the Murray State Athletics Administration, our entire tennis community and the USTA Jorge Caetano said. “This dedication ensures that our players, fans and future racers can continue to enjoy the game on a surface that is worthy of Bennie's inheritance, while we strive to bring the Murray State Tennis program to new heights. I am deeply grateful that I am part of such a great community and our team is more than enthusiastic to be more than enthusiastic about too competing to be too competitive to be too competitive to be too competitive to be too competitive” “” Murray State Tennis has since the start of the athletics year of 2022 received an influx of new resources, with the costs of presence and Alston Academic Incentive Money helping to build the championship schedules. Coach Caetano has also received several extensions after his great performance that leads the team to back-to-back League titles. In an attempt to continue these exciting investments in the program, supporters will have the opportunity to participate in the name of correct opportunities, including the naming of individual courts and banks in the facility. Contact the Racer Club on (270) 809-3517 to support this exciting new project, or to find more information about the opportunities on the name rights Click here. The Racer Club plays a crucial role in helping the scholarships of student athlete, general operational budget and facility improvements. Investors play a crucial role in financing the experience of the student athlete and the competitive success of Murray State Athletics programs and student athletes. Follow the racers on X (@msuracers), Instagram (@racersathletics) and Facebook to stay up to date with everything that happens with Murray State Athletics.

