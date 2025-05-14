Foote's lawyer focuses on language choice at Hockey Sexual Assault Trial





Content warning: This story contains accusations of sexual violence. London, Ont. A lawyer for Cal Foote challenged the complainant in the trial of five former NHLers who were accused of sexual violence in June 2018 on her language choice in her testimony. The woman, known as EM in judicial documents because of a ban on her name, answered from elsewhere in the courthouse via CCTV to interrogation by lawyer Julianna Greenspan, who represents Foote. It was EMS seventh day of cross -hearing. Greenspan asked EM about why she referred to the accused players as a boys or boy in her statement to the London police in June 2018, but referred to them as men or man in testimony. They were at least 18, 19; They were men, said em. Not once, not once, did you use men or men in June 2018 to refer to these people? Said Greenspan later. That's right, I didn't say that, said Em. That was seven years ago. They make their ages men. Only because I mentioned them does boys not change that their age makes them men. The reason why you have changed your language so carefully is because you came to this test with a clear agenda, Greenspan said. Absolutely not, said Em. I am older now, I understand more, they were men. Greenspan also challenged EM if she knew the men she met in Jacks Bar in London, were a member of the Canadian World Junior Hockey team. Greenspan asked EMS stated that lack of knowledge about hockey, since she worked in a sports store in June 2018, had played her brother and cousins ​​hockey and her father had registered in minimal hockey. Greenspan also suggested that EM was told by a bouncer in Jacks on 18 June 2018 that players of Canadas World Junior Team were in the bar. Em replied, I didn't know that was what they were. In the afternoon cross-hearing, Greenspan challenged the EMS political statement about one of the players who did the splits about her while she was naked and was in a sheet in a room in the Delta Armories Hotel on June 19, 2018. They all laughed and thought it was hilarious. It wasn't funny for me, “EM said in court. Greenspan suggested that she heard one of the men say: hey, footer, do the splits and that it was part of the pleasure and the games of what was going on in the room when EM participated. This was not something I asked for, EM, adding that she didn't hear a name. I didn't get a message before that happened to me. They had a good time at my expense. Greenspan suggested that she liked the attention. This was attention I never asked for, said Em. They objectify me. They literally laughed at me. They didn't have to be in that room. Greenspan said EM had a good time and didn't like it when they started talking among themselves. Each of those men could have risen and said: this is not ok, said em. They didn't do that. They didn't want to think about the fact that I did not agree. Michael McLeod is accused of two counts of sexual abuse, including one with regard to helping in the violation. Dillon Dube, Foote, Alex Forenton and Carter Hart are each accused of one count of sexual violence. All have not guilty of their charges. The process of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario is expected to continue on Wednesday with the diversion of EM by assistant -crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham. Comments If you or someone you know must be supported, those in Canada can find provincial centers, crisis lines and services here. For readers in the United States you can find a list of sources and references for survivors and their loved ones here.

