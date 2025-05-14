Jamie Smith: To win a way, every English cricketers -Dream would be | England Cricket Team

WThe pressure on them, Jamie Smith says carefully on a different lazy morning in the oval, it certainly gives you a focus. You cannot get away from the fact that when the game is at stake, you want to be the one who takes it and wins. Look at some of the best players who played the game and the impact they have had in situations in which they are most needed.

Look at Stokesy [Ben Stokes, his England captain] And some of the innings he played where he took the side of the defeat or led them to victory. They are the things that are remembered. So it would be nice to be the kind of player that can make comparable.

So far, Smith has only played nine tests, such as England Wicketkeeper-Batter, who is not even behind the stumps in front of Surrey, but his impact has been so impressive with the bat and reassuring with the gloves that it raises a simple question: or the 24-year-old believes that he can become that indecisively large player who makes a regular difference.

Certainly, says Smith, maintaining eye contact with silent authority. If you don't have that faith, it makes no sense to bring yourself through some of the things you have as a cricket player. If you have a good day, you want it to be a memorable day when you put the side in a position to win. You must have that optimism that you can be the one who can win the game on a certain day.

Smiths conviction will be tested in the coming seven months like never before. After the following weeks four -day test against Zimbabwe in Trent Bridge, England is confronted with the successive series of five games against India, the best team of the worlds and then in the boiler of the Ashes in Australia.

A year ago he was thought by many that he was just a different district hopeful. But at the beginning of 2023, Smith played a breakthrough innings on a turning wicket in Sri Lanka, when he made and then Bladdered a 71-ball century for England Lions. Rob Key, the director of the English cricket team, looked at Smith Bat that day in Galle and it didn't take long before Stokes started talking about him.

Jamie Smith turned out to be a safe pair of hands during his English test debut against West -India. Photo: Nigel Parker/Alamy

It was a huge turning point, Smith recalls. I didn't have a great year for Surrey in 2022. We won the championship, but I didn't play a big role. So to be on those Lions tour and to score a fast hundred, to play the way I wanted, everything brought to the next level. Until that moment I never had the confidence, but that freed me to really expand my game.

Smith started his innings in Galle steadily and he told Alex, who hit him, that: I don't feel that I can click here. Alex said: yes, you can. Go for it. I remember doing it the next ball and it went for six.

That life -changing knock did not come out of nowhere. A little less than four years earlier, Smith scored 127 for Surrey on his first-class debut against an MCC team led by Stuart Broad who finally declined the 18-year-old after Hed was confronted with 192 balls. It still cost a characteristic gamble of Stokes and England coach Brendon McCullum to decide last summer that Smith, who would be hit at four hours before Surrey, would become their testing worker, while, at no. 7, the deception to control the tail.

More controversial, Smith was chosen for Ben Foakes, his Surrey teammate considered by many, the best wicketkeeper in the world, and the enormously experienced Jonnybairstow.

During his test debut, against West -India in Lords last July, Smith Wicket kept a tidy way before he scored a lush 70 that included Huge six. He laughs nasty when I ask if they have found the ball on the Stohns Wood Road. No, but I would have liked it if they had done it as a souvenir.

He came a hundred weeks later near his first test and scored 95 in Edgbaston, but the milestone fell in his next innings with a stylish 111 against Sri Lanka in Old Trafford. Smiths Low-Key response after reaching his century was just as remarkable. Of course I was ecstatic inner. But the team side always drives me on. How can I put the team in the best position? When I think of the team, I don't worry about myself and it frees me.

Smith on his way to his first test against Sri Lanka in Old Trafford in August. Photo: Ed Sykes/Action Images/Reuters

An hour in Smiths Company unveils while discussing an ambition that has been burning in him for a long time because he was a boy who undertook lonely net sessions with a local coach, Matt Homes, at 7 o'clock every Saturday for 10 years. Hisparents were not intrusive and his father was more beaten by their beloved West Ham than Cricket, but Smith thought long and hard about how he could become a distinguishing cricket player.

It was just pleasant, he adds. The variety of things we did was almost five years ahead. From an early age I practiced all kinds of shots, some of which I don't play now. They have to come back.

In his last test, against Pakistanin Rawalpindi in October, Smith came out when England became 98 for five. His sparkling but determined 89 underlined his comfort in the heat and dust from Testcricket.

He showed even more confidence by turning out of an English end-of-year trip through New Zealand, so that he could be with his partner, Kate, while in December she gave birth to their son, Noah,. Family has always been my No. 1 priority, so that was a fairly clear and easy decision, he says. I have the privilege of playing cricket for England, but it was nothing compared to the amazing experiences I had during the three weeks that they were in New Zealand.

Even if the ash took place last year, Smith emphasizes that it would have been the same decision.

He and Kate have been together for three years, but, as Smith explains with a grin, I would not say that she is a huge cricket fan. A few times I sent her a text message to say that I am 20 and she said: oh, you did it well! I try to explain that I didn't do well at all.

Kate may not understand all the cricket fields that he is confronted with, especially as a keeper who still plays as a normal field player in district games. This season, Smith is in De Groove with the bat and scores 84 and 58 in his last two games for Surrey, but Foakes held Wicket. Isn't it difficult to improve as a test holder under such circumstances?

It takes a little more time to get up to speed. Last year it helped I held in some white ball games. Although people say it's not the same [as Test cricket] It brings you into a rhythm. This season is different, but it gives me a great opportunity to concentrate on my batting.

Smith in action for Surrey against Hampshire in the County Championship last month. Photo: Keith Gillard/Alamy

Because Smith Wicketkeeping has always given me opportunities. It is something that I like to do, and that have responsibility, but it is even more fun when recording.

His pleasure in reaching one of his bats is clear. In another sign of Smiths -growing reputation, he recently joined Joe Root and Mark Wood Become an enthusiastic ambassador for a new balance. This link with the company follows its immediate success in Testcricket, but Smith is not met the archetype of the loud and stubborn keeper.

It is not my personality to be like that, he says, so I'm not going to try to change.

While he recognizes Foakess pain after he had lost his place in England, Smith says that there has been no clumsiness between us at all. We all know how good a keeper and player he is and he did not have the English experiences he probably deserved. But this year he played a number of fantastic punches and he seems to be freed from that burden. He is a fantastic person and a fantastic trainer, who is always about his company in a very professional way. He's the best [keeper] in the world For a reason.

Smith Name checks The brilliant South African AB de Villiers as the Wicketkeeper-Batter that he once loved to most. It also noticed that Smith Kevin Pietenen worshiped when he grew up. It was his natural flair and the way he played the game, says Smith about Pietersen. It was so exciting to look now and play international cricket and understand how difficult it is, makes me see how special it was for him to play that way and sometimes get the Mickey from people occasionally. That skill level is remarkable.

Kevin Pietersen after his epic innings in the fifth test in the oval in the Ashes of 2005. Smith has looked at the box set of the series, even if he is too young to remember it. Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Despite his own courage and conviction, Smith is the opposite of Pietersen in some respects. He is a deep thinker and dedicated team player. But Pietersen and England 2005 Ashes-winning team, fired Smiths Imagination. He was too young to have understood that memorable summer at that time, but watching the Boxset series about the following years fed him.

Smith also loved the box set of England's 3-1 Ashes Win in Australia in 2010-11: I enjoyed placing both [boxsets] View and again, know every word of the comments and know that these are recent pillars in the English cricket. They show what can be done and to do something similar, and win a road, every dream of England would be cricketers. You look at recent results and see how difficult it is, it is almost test cricket on fast forward with the media and the Australian audience. So it would be fantastic to be involved.

But for the first time, Zimbabwe and India are coming, the last of which describes Smith as being the Cricket Nation. It would be very nice to be successful against the top.

The ashes will still dominate England cricket this year. Mark Stoneman, his mentor and former Surrey teammate, explained what it was like to play five tests in Australia in 2017-18 when England was crushed 4-0. It was just ruthless, says Smith, and Australia was the best side in the world at the time. But he still enjoyed the experience and to play in an axis would be something that ID never forgets, even if there were a number of difficult moments.

They still speak often, although Stoneman is now playing for Hampshire, and Smith says: Ill Nour and Hell send me a clip [of the dismissal] And talk about technology or something. Someone who has to take interest in your game is really useful.

Stoneman is a sober Geordie and he has always liked Smith because, despite his shimmering talent, he misses the Surrey Strut. Smith laughs shy. It has always been my personality and conviction that you will not get anywhere without hard work. You have to work hard on it, but enjoy doing it while you have the obortinity.

It also helps that Smith has the ability and the guts to meet the requirements of such an exciting but challenging year for English cricket. Smith's self -confidence will be exposed to a burning examination, but he sounds determined to stay relaxed, without thinking too far ahead.

I want to go outside and play what is for me without thinking too much. I play at my best when I am very clear and quite running.