Sports
Buffalo to play ravens on Sunday evening football
The second schedule -where the Buffalo Bills has landed. Allegedly they will Baltimore Ravens In week 1 on Sunday evening football.
Just like the leak of the Thursday evening matchup with the dolphins, these are not official, but the X account @nergdingonnfl has been accurate over the years and that account has already reported several other games. You can expect this game to happen.
If it is true, this is quite more open for both teams, one that each of the last two NFL MVPs – Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson – in a rematch of the Divisional Round Playoff game last January, who was one of the best NFL season season. In that game, the Bills did not really put a potential tie two-point conversion as much as the excellent tight end of Baltimore, Mark Andrews, dropped Jackson's Pass, allowing the bills to hold, 27-25.
Of course these teams played in the regular season last year on Sunday Night Football in week 4 in Baltimore and the Ravens handed the Bills their worst loss of the season, a beatdown of 35-10.
If the first two schedule is accurate, this means that the home part of the schedule is opened with a few night matches, including week 3 against Miami. This also means that the bills will almost certainly be on the road in week 2.
Have other games been leaked on Bills 2025 schedule?
Yes, the bills are said to play the dolphins on Thursday evening football in week 3.
Buffalo Bills 2025 opponents
The Bills organize nine regular seasonal competitions and one pre -season match, with eight regular season matches and two from the preseason matches.

At home opponents:Miami Dolphins“New England Patriots“New York Jets“Baltimore Ravens“Cincinnati Bengals“New Orleans Saints“Tampa Bay Buccaneers“Kansas City Chiefs“Philadelphia Eagles
Road opponents:Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots” New York Jets“Atlanta Falcons“Carolina Panthers“Cleveland Browns“Pittsburgh Steelers“Houston Texans
Will the bills play an international game?
No. Those games have been released and the bills are not part of the international series.
The latest international accounts was a loss of 25-20Jacksonville JaguarsOn October 8, 2023 in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The international games reveal will be broadcast on the NFL network andGood morning football.
How to view the release of the accounting schedule
TheNFL -Scheme -releaseShow will highlightNFL networkAndNFL+At 8 p.m. Wednesday.ESPN2will have an NFL scheme special of 20-10 hours
When are tickets of 2025 Bills for sale?
Tickets go through the saleTicket masterAs soon as the schedule is released and can be purchased on the Bills Ticketmaster page or via theBills -website.
Buy Buffalo Bills tickets for 2025
Sal Maiorana has treated the Buffalo Bills for four decades, including 35 years as the full-time beat writer for the D&C, he has written countless books about the history of the team, and he is also co-host of bleeding in Bill's podcast/YouTube show. He can be reached at [email protected], and you can follow it on X @salmaiorana and at Bluesky @salmaiorana.bsky.social.

