Boston's Backyard Tennis Museum In the 145-year-old Newport Casino has been open since 1986.

And although there is nothing great about the horseshoe -shaped exhibition space that was last renovated ten years ago, the re -configured and re -devised space certainly offers a brighter, high -tech polish for the age -old pastime.

Instead of the Hall of Famers Gallery, who used to be the first stop of the Museum Tour, a new party gallery contains views of current, recent and non-recent legends such as Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Billie Jean King, Bjorn Borg and Martina Navratilova.

One case will contain the freshest exhibitions.

Currently, the Madison Keys outfit wore in January in her Australian Open victory in January.

In the middle is inspiring inheritances AR experience, an augmented reality sculpture that looks like the naked eye as a column of 131 white tennis balls hanging on dozens of wires.

However, every ball is printed with what comes down on a QR code, so that when a visitor opens the museum app on his smartphone and floats their camera over a ball, a historical profile or video will appear on a Hall of Famer, and connections will be shown for other balls with players with inspirations for or inspired by the first player.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame includes the Inspirational Legacies AR experience, an augmented reality sculpture with 131 white tennis balls.

For me that is the WOW effect that I think people will feel and see in this museum, Faber said.

Another new area is The Majors, a mini theater where a hugely curved video screen and an impressive speaker system offer the background for a two-minute video clip with Federer who tells a series of Grand Slam height points.

The American open trophies that used to be kept in a relatively obscure corner of the exhibition case are now more prominent.

Inspiration is in our mission declaration, to inspire fans all over the world, and this gallery is specifically designed to connect generations of players from one to the next to show how one generation inspires the next generation, said Julianna Barbieri, senior vice president, content & partnerships. As you make your way through the gallery, you start with the more current players, than stars and icons of the modern era, and then you work back your way.

The Gallery for Hall of Famers is now at the end of the Museum experience. The room-to-growing space takes over a former event room and has displays on each of the 270 Inductees, each with a newly cast metal tennis racket.

The "room-to-growth" room in the International Tennis Hall of Fame contains displays on each of the 270 Inductees, each wearing a newly cast metal tennis racket.

Other improvements include a new lounge for visiting donors and Hall of Famers, an updated welcome center and a new museum shop space with a range of hoodies, coffee mugs, hats, sunglasses and the like.

The museum, which attracted 32,000 fans for the 10 months that it was open last year 15 percent of online ticket buyers who came from Massachusetts, remains the focus of the ITHF organization.

The mission, Faber said, is triple: to promote and save the history of the game, to celebrate his champions and to inspire generations worldwide.

To this end, the ITHF will disconnect his Hall of Fame tournament from its annual induction ceremony. This year an ATP-WTA Challenger event will be held in July during Wimbledon, so that those who have not passed the opening rounds can come and play on the Museums 13 Grass Courses.

From this year on, the induction ceremony was moved to a time slot a week before the US Open in New York, with the idea that it will be more convenient for Honorees and their coteries to visit the east coast.

The American open trophies that used to be kept in a relatively obscure corner of the exhibition case are now more prominent.

Maria Sharapova and Bob and Mike Bryan are inaugurated on 23-25 ​​August.

In the coming years, the interest is expected to be considerable: Federer is planned for upcoming Augustus, Williams and Ash Barty in 2027, with Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in the pipeline.

All Hall of Famers are iconic, but the tennis sport has not seen what started to start in the next five years, so it's a kind of this golden age, Faber said. The goal is to not only become the ultimate honor in tennis, but also the best Hall of Fame in all sports.

All this means that the renovations are revealed on Wednesday, mark the start of a new era in tennis.

It is one Faber wants fans in Boston, perhaps already familiar with the Longwood Cricket clubs that organize the first Davis Cup or former Globe Columnist Bud Collinss Legacy, benefits from as often as possible.

Exact numbers are not available for visitors to Boston, but Faber wants to double that amount.

The more we can put Boston sites to come to Newport and to experience this would be monumental, he said.

