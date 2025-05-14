Teammate describes sexual acts in Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial

A member of the Canadian World Junior Team 2018 described his teammates who have oral sex with a young woman in a hotel room in London, hotel room during the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial Wednesday.

Tyler Steenbergen, the newest witness of the crown, said that two teammates, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod, received oral sex from a woman after gathering the men in the room for sex.

She said: can one of you come by and for me, Steenbergen testified.

Steenbergen was teammates with McLeod, Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub and Cal Foote, who are confronted with charges for sexual violence as a result of an alleged incident in 2018. The complainant, a woman who is known as EM, said she had been sexually attacked for a few hours. The men were in the city for a hockey canada event that celebrated their World Juniors Championship 2018. All five of the accused have not guilty.

Steenbergen played three seasons in the AHL, but no longer plays professional hockey. He now works with his father who builds little starters' houses, he said.

Steenbergen told Crown Attorney Heather Donkers that the team went to a pub after the Hockey Canada Gala before he went to Jack's bar. He and others drank in the pub and kept drinking at the bar, he said. He said he had a few beers with Jacks.

I was drunk, but I was not overly drunk, he said about his state as soon as he left the bar during the closing time, around 2 or 2:30 am

When he arrived at the hotel, he said he received a text message through a group cat stating that there was food in McLeods Room. He went to the room with two other teammates, including DUB. There were seven men, including Hart, Forenton and McLeod, in the room when they arrived, he said, and shortly thereafter he said someone said there was a naked girl in the bathroom.

A naked young woman appeared, lay down on a sheet spread on the floor, started masturbating and asked the men in the room for sex, he said.

Hart walked towards her, loosened his belt, pulled his pants down and received Fellatio for about 30 to 60 seconds, Steenbergen said. Donkers asked if heart said against the woman before, during or after the oral sex. Steenbergen said he couldn't remember.

Steenbergen said that McLeod Fellatio received almost the same way. The pants were downstairs and then it was pretty quickly, of what I remember, he said. Steenbergen said he couldn't remember whether something was said at the time.

Earlier during his testimony, he said that he knew some players in the team, including DUB, after years of playing with and against them. He said by 2018 that he and Dub were friendly but not close. Steenbergen also said that because the team had no superstar, the team promoted a narrow dynamic.

He returns to the witness box on Thursday morning.

Crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham spent Wednesday morning and most of the afternoon on the re -investigation of EM, the complainant in the business. A re -examination aims to clarify details that were raised during the cross -hearing, which was packed on Tuesday.

Wednesday marked EMS Ninth consecutive day in the witness box; She was called for the first time to testify on May 2. The majority of the day was used by legal arguments, whereby the witness and the jury had to be apologized.

During the re -examination of EMS De Kroon asked her to clarify part of her statement to the police on 22 June 2018, a few days after the incident in which she described one of the men in the room, did the splits on my face, just put it in my face.

EM told Cunningham that she meant that the mane legs were divided over her face and that he put his penis straight on her face.

It was all I saw, EM said. It was immediately on my face.

Earlier in the trial, Julianna Greenspan, Footes Advocaat, mentioned his ability to do the splits a party trick.

EM was also asked why she did not participate in the Hockey Canada investigation in 2018, but changed ideas when the national administrative body reopened his external investigation in 2022.

She said in 2018 that she was focused on the police investigation. The police investigation was closed by 2022 and the lawsuit she had filed against Hockey Canada and eight non -experienced defendants were arranged outside the court.

It just felt like another thing to do to finally place this behind me, she said.

Cunningham also asked EM about her civil lawsuit against Hockey Canada and asked her if the statement of claim in that lawsuit called one of the John is included in the court case.

Em said it didn't.

I understand that they would not be identified at all, EM said. That is the reason to go with the John Doe -name.

EM also told Cunningham that the statement of Claim did not identify the actions that every John did, nor said that eight different people have touched her in a sexual way. It was the decision of her lawyers to mention the John later in a statement to Hockey Canada in July 2022, EM said.

During her cross hearing, Megan Savard, lawyer for Hart, referred to that statement as a public document, which suggests that players had been identified. On Wednesday, Cunningham EM asked to clarify who she understood to have access to that statement. Em said she thought it should just go to Hockey Canada.

Earlier Cunningham EM asked to clarify how she would have referred to her female friends in 2018. EM said she would have called them girls because she spoke so when she was 20 years old.

The defense referred to the accused during the process as boys. During her cross -hearing, Greenspan suggested that EM called the accused men during the trial because she has a clear agenda.

AthleticsS Kamila Hinkson reported remotely from Montreal and AthleticsS Dan Robson reported remotely from Toronto.

(Photo: Andy Devlin / Getty Images)