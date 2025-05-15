



Pattaya, May 15, 2025: the 3RD Assetwise Junior Tennis Thailand Championship closed with sounding success at Fitz Club -Racquets, Health and Fitness, the most important luxury sports center of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group. Last week's event welcomed more than 170 young tennis talents and more than 400 family members and spectators who gathered for three days with actions full of competition, pleasure and family binding. The tournament continues to grow in popularity every year, which strengthens the reputation as an important competition in Thailands Youth Sports agenda and Fitz clubs are strengthened that cherish as a hub for cherishing young talent. The tournament delivered challenging competitive competitions in different age groups and showed the skill and sportiness of Thailands emerging tennis stars. Vitanart Vathanakul, CEO of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, and Aratee Bencadhikul, Assetwise PLC Senior Vice President, celebrated with the players in the Under 6S category. Fitz Club's courts and facilities of World Class turned out to be the perfect location. The energy of the crowd was electric when families encouraged the players and created a lively and supporting atmosphere. Children fought not only for national ranking points and prizes, but also created sustainable memories and friendships. Many players left with renewed motivation and ambitions. This year's tournament consisted of fascinating Off-Court activities, including a food station with characteristic dishes prepared by Royal Cliffs Award-winning chefs, free ice sponsored by AssetWise, sports massages by Vitala and fun zones to keep everyone supposed. One of the highlights of the weekend was the tennis clinic led by Fitz Clubs Professional Coaches and an opportunity to challenge the CEO of Royal Cliffs to win prizes. The tournament was sponsored by Assetwise, Yonex Thailand, Tecnifibre, Oayporn Supply Company Limited and Pattaya Dinosaur Kingdom, who share the same value and vision to promote sport and competition to the young generation. Fitz Club, an elite sports center under the Royal Cliff Banner, continues to strengthen its reputation as a leading destination for professional and recreational athletes. Renomed past ATP players such as Nikolay Davydenko, Mikhail Youzhny, Dmitry Tursunov, Paradorn Srichaphan, Danai Udomchoke and Denis Istomin have trained in this facility, using the courts that were designed to open the circumstances of the Australian. The rich history of Fitz Club includes the organization of various sporting events, from junior and senior tennis tournaments to squash championships and table tennis competitions, which further determines the inheritance in the sports world. Fitz Club is enthusiastic about presenting new sports facilities in 2025, including Pickleball, Futsal, Basketball and Badminton. For more information about the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, visit www.royalcliff.com And www.facebook.com/fitzclub

