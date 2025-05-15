Recruiting Roundup: Michigan Football A Top 3 School for Top Ath -Zoetwit





The Michigan Wolverines are just starting to lay the foundation for their 2026 class. They have already locked four -star quarterback Brady Smigiel, but there are still many players left to be added. In today's recruitment, we describe the latest news about a few boys who can end up in the Michigans class very well. Four-Star ATH says Michigan is a top 3 school for him Salesi Moa, a four -star defensive back/wide receiver from Ogden, Utah, is ranked No. 56 generally in the classroom. He is an explosive athlete who could realistically play an attack or defense at the university, but Michigan regards him as a nickel. In a recent interview with ON3S Ethan McDowell ($), Moa explained where Michigan is in his top list. Everywhere I love Michigan because I love their facilities, their coaches have a good culture, their standard, I just like it, so I want to take an public transport (official visit) there. Definitely the top of my list, at least top three. The Wolverines have recently produced a number of elite defending backs, namely Will Johnson and Mike Sainristil, of whom the last of a broad receiver has been converted and could eigne a path for Moa. Moas admiring Michigan is also largely attributed to his relationships with Sherrone Moore, Lionel Stokes and Lamar Morgan. They are really transparent with me, I feel that I can trust them and his love there, certainly, said Moa. Moa will be in Ann Arbor for his official visit during the weekend of 13 June. Top DB -target could be seen with Michigan 2026 three-star cornerback Jaziel is one of the more undervalued players who follows Michigan in class. The Wolverines are currently fighting Penn State for Harts Talents, a decision that is expected to come somewhere this summer. Heart spoke with ON3S EJ Holland ($) and explained why Michigan is one of his best options. Michigan is a top candidate because I see what they do with the program. I see that I can get playing time as first -year students, Hart said. They have people who like to compete and are the best. They want to succeed. Michigan is a great academic program. People want to put me in a place to succeed. Even without Jim Harbaugh who leads the program, the Wolverines brand, prestige and now apparently unlimited zero makes this as seductive destination as always. Will Johnson went to the NFL, I certainly caught my attention. I feel that I can play from an IQ position as he can play. That entire schedule is really based on IQ. You don't have to play with insane speed. You must have a great IQ and technology. I see myself fit in there, said Hart. Hopefully for Michigan the heart can try to fit in with that mold quickly. Fast 2026 Three-star Linebacker target Markel Dabney Dedicated to SMU about Michigan and others on Tuesday afternoon.

2026 Five-Star Offensive Lineman Jackson Cantwell Dedicated to Miami on Tuesday afternoon. He once had Michigan on his top list, but then limited things to Miami, Georgia and Oregon.

