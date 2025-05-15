Sports
Italian open: Jack Draper defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in quarterfinals in Rome | Tennis news
Jack Draper suffered a straight set of defeat against Carlos Alcaraz when his run ended in the Italian Open in the quarter -final phase.
The British No. 1 wanted to go to the fifth climbing in the ATP ranking list with a victory, but he was finally undone in straight sets when Alcaraz saved six of the eight breakpoints that he encountered to continue to the last four in Rome.
Draper conquered the last time that these two met, in the semi-final in Indian Wells in March on the way to the Englishman who claimed his first Masters 1000-title, and this time he made a strong start and break Serve to Leiden 4-2 in the first set thanks to an Alcaraz Double Fault.
After having fallen for 5-4 behind following a bad game, he renounced two options for breaking back and saving the set.
He initially seemed to have recovered in the second and put pressure on the serve of Alcaraz, but he again failed to convert two breaking points in the penultimate game, so that his opponent handed the momentum.
Draper, who was looking for a first clay title on the ATP tour, saw it in Rome, mentally as much as physically, with the defeat as a disappointment after last week's run to the Madrid Open -Final.
Alcaraz, who now leads 4-2 in head-to-head between the couple, is a first semi-finalist in Rome and plays the Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who defeated the German Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 in the last four.
Story about the tape
Frustration while Draper loses tactical and emotional battle
Jack Draper speaks with Sky Sports Tennis: “Carlos was tactically and emotionally better than me. I am very frustrated with my match today. I could have changed a few things better and I think I was emotionally too negative.
“Much of that is how much tennis I have played, but top players get that out of you, and Carlos was the better player and earned it to win. I have to continue working on more physically. It is a bit more a chess game on clay and I still learn.
“I look forward to going back to Roland-Garros after last year, which was a disappointing. I feel that I never really played good, confident tennis, so I look forward to it. I'm hungry to get there and continue this form on the Clay Courts.”
Proud as Alcaraz rediscover rhythm
Alcaraz on Sky Sports Tennis: “I think the most important thing was not to think if I was on or down. I did the things that made me happy on the field, tried to play aggressively, take good photos, drop shots, go to the net.
“That is what I like to do and that made the difference today. I played with such a high rhythm during the entire game and did not let him dominate in the rallies. It was a good weapon for me and I am really proud of how I approached the game.”
Sinner meets Pope Leo XIV
Top Ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner has visited Pope Leo XIV and gave him a tennis racket.
Leo, the first American pope, is an avid tennis player and a fan and had said earlier this week that he would be in for a charity match if it was suggested by a journalist.
But at the time Leo joked “We could invite Sinner”, a clear reference to the English meaning of Sinner's last name. By Wednesday, during a day off for sinner with the Italian open, they all seemed forgotten.
“It's an honor,” Sinner said in Italian when he and his parents arrived in a reception room of the Vatican auditorium.
The triple Grand SLAM champion held one of his rackets and gave Leo another and a ball, a quick volley presented. But the pope looked around at the antiques and said, “Better not.”
Sinner returned a quarter -final match in his first tournament on Thursday after a three -month ban before doping was considered a casual contamination.
He will then be confronted with freshly crowned Madrid champion Casper Ruud or Jaume Munar. Sinner tries to become the first Italian man to win the title of Rome since Adriano Panatta in 1976.
View the ATP and WTA tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or Stream with now And the Sky Sports app, which gives Sky Sports customers access to more than 50 percent more live sport this year without extra costs. Read more here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/tennis/news/12110/13367736/italian-open-jack-draper-defeated-by-carlos-alcaraz-in-quarter-finals-in-rome
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The doctrine of the Modi watershed war is hidden well below
- According to the official figures, the British economy is growing more than expected | Money News
- Tie Messi earthquake
- Donald Trump approval notes: what new polls show
- Brian Santiago wants to chase excellence in all Byu sports, but 'football floats the ship'
- Cassie Ventura's testimonials Sean 'Diddy' combs in Raceteeering Trial
- Psilocybin Treatment Is Showing Possibility of Parkinson's Disease – Columbia Community Connection News Mid-Columbia Region
- IHC reserves a verdict on a parole advocacy for IMRAN
- Jokowi in PSI? Fernando: This is the best thing he can do
- Derbantshire vs. Glamorgan: Match Preview & Squad
- Trump treats £ 200 trillion with Qatar with 160 Boeing Jets
- Xi Jinping meets the president of Colombia Gustavo Petro_ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China