Italian open: Jack Draper defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in quarterfinals in Rome | Tennis news

Jack Draper suffered a straight set of defeat against Carlos Alcaraz when his run ended in the Italian Open in the quarter -final phase.

The British No. 1 wanted to go to the fifth climbing in the ATP ranking list with a victory, but he was finally undone in straight sets when Alcaraz saved six of the eight breakpoints that he encountered to continue to the last four in Rome.

Draper conquered the last time that these two met, in the semi-final in Indian Wells in March on the way to the Englishman who claimed his first Masters 1000-title, and this time he made a strong start and break Serve to Leiden 4-2 in the first set thanks to an Alcaraz Double Fault.

After having fallen for 5-4 behind following a bad game, he renounced two options for breaking back and saving the set.

He initially seemed to have recovered in the second and put pressure on the serve of Alcaraz, but he again failed to convert two breaking points in the penultimate game, so that his opponent handed the momentum.

Draper, who was looking for a first clay title on the ATP tour, saw it in Rome, mentally as much as physically, with the defeat as a disappointment after last week's run to the Madrid Open -Final.

Alcaraz, who now leads 4-2 in head-to-head between the couple, is a first semi-finalist in Rome and plays the Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who defeated the German Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 in the last four.

Frustration while Draper loses tactical and emotional battle

Jack Draper speaks with Sky Sports Tennis: “Carlos was tactically and emotionally better than me. I am very frustrated with my match today. I could have changed a few things better and I think I was emotionally too negative.

“Much of that is how much tennis I have played, but top players get that out of you, and Carlos was the better player and earned it to win. I have to continue working on more physically. It is a bit more a chess game on clay and I still learn.

“I look forward to going back to Roland-Garros after last year, which was a disappointing. I feel that I never really played good, confident tennis, so I look forward to it. I'm hungry to get there and continue this form on the Clay Courts.”

Proud as Alcaraz rediscover rhythm

Alcaraz on Sky Sports Tennis: “I think the most important thing was not to think if I was on or down. I did the things that made me happy on the field, tried to play aggressively, take good photos, drop shots, go to the net.

“That is what I like to do and that made the difference today. I played with such a high rhythm during the entire game and did not let him dominate in the rallies. It was a good weapon for me and I am really proud of how I approached the game.”

Sinner meets Pope Leo XIV

Top Ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner has visited Pope Leo XIV and gave him a tennis racket.

Leo, the first American pope, is an avid tennis player and a fan and had said earlier this week that he would be in for a charity match if it was suggested by a journalist.

But at the time Leo joked “We could invite Sinner”, a clear reference to the English meaning of Sinner's last name. By Wednesday, during a day off for sinner with the Italian open, they all seemed forgotten.

“It's an honor,” Sinner said in Italian when he and his parents arrived in a reception room of the Vatican auditorium.

The triple Grand SLAM champion held one of his rackets and gave Leo another and a ball, a quick volley presented. But the pope looked around at the antiques and said, “Better not.”

Sinner returned a quarter -final match in his first tournament on Thursday after a three -month ban before doping was considered a casual contamination.

He will then be confronted with freshly crowned Madrid champion Casper Ruud or Jaume Munar. Sinner tries to become the first Italian man to win the title of Rome since Adriano Panatta in 1976.

