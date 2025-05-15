USA Hockey survives Norway in IIHF World Championships 2025

Because the Playoffs of Stanley Cup are fully in force, many of the best players of teams who do not play their countries at the IIHF world championships represent. US and Norway are set for an epic collision between two squadrons full of talent at NHL level.

Just like the four countries, this tournament organizes the best hockey players in the world, all fighting for a world championship.

Team USA is starsly strewn with a few names that you might know, including World Juniors striking Zeev Buium and Brady Skjei on the Blue Line, not to mention Joey Daccord and Jeremey Swayman as options between the pipes for the Americans. Matty Beniers, Tage Thompson and Clayton Keller are some of the names you can expect to see the net attack in red, white and blue during the tournament.

Subscribe to Flohockey and receive the best coverage of the NHL Minor League Hockey and NHL Draft.

Follow here for live updates of the US collision with Norway:

USA Hockey Score vs Norway, live updates from IIHF World Championships 2025

Read the latest updates and renew your page often below.

Summary

In the first period, this game all seemed to be the US with the American side that jumped to a 4-1 lead after the first period. The Americans added a fifth goal early in the second period and it seemed that this game was almost ready. But Norway would not go quietly and four unanswered goals score to bind the match for five o'clock in the third period and send the game to extension, thanks to a hat trick from Stian Solberg. In the extension, Tage Thompson added its own hat trick to score the golden goal and to win the victory and extra point for the American side, who won the game 6-5.

Thompson USA player of the game

Thompson's hat trick earned him player from the game, but the USA team will try to learn from this one for their matchup against Germany on Saturday.

Solberg Norway player of the game

Solberg, at the age of only 19, yielded a hat trick to try to return Norway in this game, but it wasn't enough. Norway is still looking for the first point and will want to earn Switzerland on Friday.

US wins on Tage Thompson Doel

Tage Thompson gets its own hat trick, this is the golden goal to give the US the victory. Because this game went overtime, the US gets an extra point in the rankings. The US gave four straight goals, but remained compiled in the extension to seal the game.

USA Power Play

Emil Lilleberg is booked for holding and goes to the penalty box. The US will have a power play with about 1:30 in the extension.

Overtime

Free hockey! Norway scored four unanswered goals and knew a 5-1 deficit to bind the match at the age of 5, now we have overtime for some free hockey between the US and Norway, all tied to 5-5. Time for some 3-on-3 hockey to arrange it.

Draw

The empty Net pays for Norway, while Solberg has his third goal Nets for a hat trick with about 1:30 left to play, the game is each bound at 5 hours. Norway has now scored four unanswered goals to bind this game at five o'clock in search of their first points of the tournament.

Norway just empty

Norway has drawn Normann while they want to link the match against the US with 2:00.

Noah Steen cuts USA leads to one

With both sides back at full strength, Noah Steen used its speed to escape the American defense, and threw a shot between Swayman's legs to bring the score to 5-4 for the US with nine minutes to play. Norway has now scored three unanswered goals.

Four out of four

Seconds after the Power play of the US started, Frank Nezar is called interference, which brings the game to four-four for 1:50.

USA Power Play

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard got a whistle for interference and gave the US a power play with 12 minutes to play.

Dummer started to third period

Both teams are fighting for the next goal, where the teams go back and forth and fight to move the puck to each goal. So far, Norway has the only official shot on goal, but it was a slow role for Swayman that he had easily checked.

All Norway second period

Norway dominated the second period and defeated the US 2-1 to bring the score to 5-3 in the second break. After it seemed as if the US had dismantled Norway, the Norwegians fought back hard, so that the game returned within reach after two periods. Although the US leads Norway in Schoten 27-9, the game is accessible for both teams.

Norway Power Play

Brady Skjei was booked for stumbling and Norway still has a power play. The Norwegians are today 2-3 on Power Plays and want to benefit again. Norway was unable to benefit in their favor for the third time today and both parties are at full power again.

Martin Ronnild cuts in

Ronnild pushed the pace to stay ahead of all American defenders and hit a shot past Swayman, causing the US lead to be cut to 2. Ronnild immediately followed his separated goal with another shot that Ricochde from the distant post of the goal of Swayman, almost the US leadership cut to one.

Solberg gets on penalties for fines

With another second in the five on three in three, Solberg tore a shot past Jeremy Swayman, in which he hit it in the other side of the net, in the US's lead for his second of the day, bringing the score to 5-2.

Norway Power Play

Frank Nazar tried to screen on Tage Thompson and was booked for interference, giving Norway a power play. With 30 seconds over the Power Play, Andrew Peek was whistled for a delay in the game, making it a 5 -game at 3 seconds.

Thompson Power Play Doel

Tage Thompson added his second goal of the day to the second power game of the second period of the second period on assists of Clayton Keller and Zach Werenski, making the lead to 5-1.

US dominates the first period

US scored four goals in the first period and Norway dominated despite giving up a Power Play goal. Cutter Gautier opened scoring for the US with a goal based on an assist from Shane Pinto and Will Smith. Clayton Keller wasted no time to add his own goal, but then Tage Thompson was sent to the penalty box for a hook fine. Norway added a Power -Play goal from Stian Solberg, but Thompson quickly made up for his punishment and added its own goal. McCarron closed the first period with its own goal, his first of the tournament.

USA Power Play

With 1 minute over for the first break, US earned a power play on an interference call on Patrick Elvseen. Nothing came from the Power Play for the Americans, but they got two shots on goal.

Michael McCarron Doel

With about two minutes left in the FIRS period, Michael McCarron and O'Connor carried out a perfect pass for the goal for McCarron to tap the Puck and to score his first goal of the tournament, making the US three goals.

Tage Thompson goal

Thompson made up for his punishment that led to a goal of the power play of Norway, where a shot beyond Normann was torn for its own goal, which brought the US lead to two.

Norway Power Play Doel

With Tage Thompson in the penalty box for hooks, Stian Solberg added a goal for the Norwegian side, in an attempt to cut in the US's lead. Experience the goal here again:

Clayton Keller Doel

Keller followed Gautier's footsteps and added his own goal to double the US lead over Norway before reaching the 10 minutes in this game. On assists of Jackson Lacombe and Michael Kesselring, Keller added a goal of the first period.

Cutter Gautier Doel

The USA star did not waste time and added his first goal of the game, his 10th of the tournament. He tore a shot along Tobias Normann to open a high -scoring first period of the American side. Return it here again:

Vs line -Up

#1 Jeremy Swayman

#35 Joey Daccord

#76 Brady skjei

#8 Zach Werenski

#73 Alex Vlasic

# 20 Andrew Bank

#2 Jackson Lacombe

#7 Michael Kesselring

#6 Mason Lohrei

#9 Clayton Keller

#92 Logan Cooley

#83 Conor Garland

#72 Take Thompson

#10 Matty Beniers

#91 Frank Nazar

#19 Cutter Gauthier

#12 Shane Pinto

#43 Will Smith

#18 Drew Oconnor

#47 Michael McCarron

#81 Josh Doan

#22 Isaac Howard

Norway setup

#30 Tobias Normann

#31 Jonas Arntzen

#78 Emil Lilleberg

#7 Sander Enbaats

#5 Jonas Nyhus Myhre

#43 Max Krogdahl

#72 Stian Solberg

#2 Isak Hansen

#3 Ludvig Last Eve

#26 Patrick Elvsveen

#39 Simen Andre Edvardsen

#22 Martin Ronnild

#27 Andreas Martinsen

#37 Markus Vikingstad

#28 Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

#12 Noah stone

#13 Petter Vesterheim

#24 Oskar Bakkeef

#21 Kasper Magnussen

#18 Martin Johnsen

#9 Mats Bakke Olsen

#11 Alieu Bah

#15 Patrik fall

#17 Sander Wold

#23 Felix Granath

List of teams in the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships 2025

Group A

Latvia

Sweden

Finland

Slovenia

Slovakia

Canada

France

Austria

Group b

Denmark

United States

Norway

Kazakhstan

Germany

Czech Republic

Switzerland

Hungary

View AHL, Echl, Ushl and more on Flohockey

Flohockey is the streaming of some of the best hockey competitions in North America, including the AHL, Echl and more. View the broadcast schedule to view more hockey.

NHL Prospect Coverage on Flohockey

The best and most complete coverage of the NHL Minor League Hockey and NHL Draft can be found on Flohockey. Don't miss the newest new prospectgids, rankings and more of Chris Peters and the Flohockey staff.

Become a member of the hockey interview at Flohockey Social