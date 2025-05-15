



Qatars table tennis players strive for a strong performance on the upcoming World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025, which takes place from 17 to 25 May in Lusail Sports Arena and Qatar University Halls. The Qatari champions will compete in different categories: Sultan Khalid al-Kuwari and Mohammed Abdulwahhab in Herenhonkslagen; Aia Magdy and Maryam Ali in Ladies Singles; Mohammed Abdulwahhab, Abdullah Abdulwahhab, Sultan al-Kuwari and Rawad Alnaser in men's doubles; Aia Magdy and Maryam Ali in Ladies Double; and Mohammed Abdulwahhab, Aia Magdy, Ahmed Korani and Maryam Ali in mixed Doubles. Qatars atlets have prepared for the championships by participating in global, continental and local tournaments, in addition to both local and international training camps to achieve their top performance. The extensive experience of the teams, gained by previous international competitions, positions them well to achieve impressive results. The Qatari players have placed the table of the world championships in tough competitions in the early rounds. In Heren Singles, Sultan Khalid Al-Kuwari will meet the Belgian Martin Allegro, ranked as 82nd, while Mohammed Abdulwahhab with 108th arranged New Zealands Alfred Dela Pena will meet. In Ladies Singles, Aia Magdy Cubas Rosalba Aguiar plays, ranked as 185th, and Maryam Ali is confronted with Chiles Zhiying Zeng, ranked 165th. The resenting team of Mohammed Abdulwahhab and Abdullah Abdulwahhab will compete against Cubas Andy Pereira and Jorge Campos. In women's doubles, Aia Magdy and Maryam Ali will be confronted with Germanys Sabine Winter and Yuan Wan. In mixed Doubles, Mohammed Abdulwahhab and Aia Magdy Thitaphat Preckhayan and Kulapassr Vijittttatan and Kulapassr Vijittttatan and Maryam Ali will meet Kessaci. The championships will participate in the participation of 640 players, with 256 in Singles, 256 in men's and women's doubles and 128 in mixed Doubles in 443 games. The Qatar Table Tennis Association (Atta) has offered the athletes full support to ensure that they are Qatar proud of this global event. The players strive to take advantage of Thuisveldvoordeel to deliver excellent versions that correspond to the events that match the expectation of organizational success. Mohammed Abdulwahhab, a member of the Qatari team, said that the competition would be a challenge, but expressed his determination to go as far as possible in the tournament. He called on the fans for support and to make the championship a success. He also expressed the confidence that the event would be organized exceptionally well. Aia Magdy shared similar feelings and noted that although the competition would be difficult, playing in Qatar was a great honor and motivation for every player to perform at his best. Member of QTTA Board of Directors and chairman of the National Team Committee Thani Al-Zarraa said that the players were fully prepared to honor Qatar, and emphasizes that the association offered the players full support at all levels to guarantee the correct preparation for the championships. He also expressed faith in their ability to use their experiences to excel in the competition, and noted that the players had achieved considerable success in earlier championships, even reaching semi -finals and beating top players. Participation in the world table tennis championships is seen as a golden opportunity for Qatari players to prove themselves to the elite of the worlds, despite the heavy competition. The event is long -awaited, with the expectation of a historical organization of world class. Qatar is the first Arabic and GCC country that organizes the world championships for the second time, after he had organized it earlier in 2004. Related story





