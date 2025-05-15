Sports
Wa Women's Squad locked up for the 2025-26 season
WA has confirmed his Dame's team for the domestic season of 2025-26, with the head of the return of the own Rounder Heather Graham from Tasmania.
The team contains three players on Cricket Australia contracts, 15 on the primary list and a Rookie.
Graham returns to West -Australia after having spent the last four summers in Tasmania, where she played a crucial role in their recent success of the National Cricket League (WNCL).
The 28-year-old will add considerable experience to line-up, after he had already made 78 WNCL performances (44 WA, 34 Tasmania) since she made her professional debut in 2011.
An international-Calibre talent that has a cricket Australia contract, Graham has also represented Australia six times (one ODI, five T20Is) and is one of only two Australian women who claim a T20i-Hattrick.
Promising Swingbowler Ebony Hoskin will also call West-Australia at home in 2025-26, moving from her native state of New South Wales.
Hoskin is no stranger to West -Australian cricket fans, who made an impression during her stint with Perth Scorchers in the Beber Ladies Big Bash League of previous seasons.
The right older took seven wickets over 10 games during WBBL | 10, with her versatility and skills in all phases of the innings. Her versions last season were recognized earlier this week and signed a two -year deal to stay at the club until the end of WBBL | 12.
Talented teen Ines McKeon earns a first state contract after having made an impression at WA at the National Championships Cricket Australia under 19.
McKeon made her WBBL debut for Melbourne stars against Perth Scorchers on the Waca site last October and immediately showed its wonderful talent and hit 50 of 43 deliveries.
The 18-year-old also showed her skills in the 50-over format and, just like leading scorer, ended in the national championships that were played in Perth in January.
McKeon known for its powerful ball-port, produced a competition-winning half century in the opening match of the tournament against Tasmania, where he shoots an undefeated 65 from 37 balls to guide her team to a convincing victory.
Rebecca McGrath and Maddie White also receive state deals for the first time, after WNCL debut for WA last summer.
Twenty-year-old McGrath was added to the list after a dominant season in WA Premier Cricket for Melville, where she was crowned the Karen Read medal winner as the best performed player in the female A-class competition.
The Batting Allrounder ended with 265 runs on 37.86 and 19 Wickets on 11.79 during the A-grade one-day competition and 185 runs on 37 and 11 Wickets on 7.55 in the 20-over format.
McGrath stopped for four half centuries on all sizes, including a highest score of 80 in a victory over South Perth.
McGraths Outstanding Form was rewarded with senior selection and played six games after her WNCL debut against Queensland in October.
After switching from the Victorian Premier-Cricketzijde Prahran at the start of the 2024-25 season, White receives her first state smoke contract outside the back of a promising first season in the West.
The 21-year-old produced various impressive new ball spells for Prime Minister Cricket side Melville and was selected for her wa debut against ACT in Canberra in January.
White will supplement the current pace bowling shares of the groups, including experienced pair of Piepa Cleary and taneale Peschel, rising star Chloe Ainsworth, Zoe Britcliffe and new additions Graham and Hoskin.
Batters Lisa Griffith (retired) and Bhavi Devchand are the only changes from last year's list.
The WA -Lady team returns from the annual leave on Monday.
Wa ladies team
Cricket Australia
Heather Graham
Alana King
Beth Moeney
Primary
Chloe Ainsworth
Charis Bekker
Zoe Britcliffe
Mathilda Carmichael
Piepa Cleary
Madeleine Darke
Amy Edgar
Mikayla Hinkley
Ebony Hoskin
Shay Manolini
Rebecca McGrath
Ines McKeon
Lilly Mills
Taneale Peschel
Chloe Piparo
Rookie
Maddie White
Comments on WA ladies head coach Becky Grundy:
Heather is clearly a quality player, but we believe that the experience and the competitiveness that she entails will help the group just as much.
Ebonys also a competitor who embraces every challenge who thrown her way, while the energy she brings to the team is enormous.
Rebecca and Maddie see that players such as Ines, Rebecca and Maddie earn is proof of their hard work, as well as our female Pathways program.
In general they were enthusiastic about the list we built and the group is hungry to take another step forward in 2025-26.
We know that were able to do the work and wanted to get the preseason for the season.
WA Cricket General Manager High Performance Cricket & Elite Teams, Kade Harvey said:
In general, they were happy with the mix of experience and young people on our list.
Heather is one of the better all -rounders in Australia and knows our program well, so self -assured Shell were added a lot when they are available.
It is exciting to have full -time ebony in WA. She is still a pace bowler with promise and showed a lot for the Scorchers last season.
We have seen many Ines and Rebecca through our female Pathways program, and Maddie received a taste of the WNCL last year.
Those additions, as well as the natural growth of our other players, should have good to improve 2024-25.
