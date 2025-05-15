Full football schedule for Sunday evening in 2025 NFL season – NBC10 Philadelphia





Sunday evening football is back on NBC and Peacock in 2025. The NFL on Wednesday Released the regular seasonal schedule from 2025that includes 21 Sunday Night Football broadcasts over the 18 -week campaign. The new season starts with a special SNF broadcast as a title defender Philadelphia Eagles will reveal them Super Bowl 59 Banner on Lincoln Financial Field before fighting the NFC East Rival Dallas Cowboys On Thursday, September 4. A few days later, two of the Elite Quarterbacks of the game will meet as a two -time MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens Visit MVP Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills To end the first Sunday slate of the season. In week 3, Russell Wilson will make his home debut with the New York GiantsThey welcome in the triple defensive AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and Co. will then Detroit Lions In a week 6 heavyweight confrontation. And in a matchup of the top two teams from last season in the NFC, the Lions will visit the Eagles in week 11. In addition to the season opener of the Cowboys-Eagles, the SNF scheme of 2025 contains two other special broadcasts. The Cincinnati Bengals Will visit the Ravens for an AFC North Showdown at Thanksgiving in week 13. Then, in week 17, a Saturday game will only be broadcast on Peacock, with the matchup still TBD. SNF will broadcast the regular season finale in week 18, but that matchup is also TBD. Usually a game with a kind of play -off implications is bent at that location. Here is a look at the full SNF scheme (* = subject to flex planning): Kick -off: Dallas Cowboys in Philadelphia Eagles – Thursday, September 4, 8:20 PM Et

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers – Sunday 28 December, 8:20 pm et Week 18: TBD on TBD – Sunday, January 4, 8:20 pm et Here is what we know so far about the NFL schedule of 2025, which for the first time includes seven worldwide competitions in competition history.

