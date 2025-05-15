



Knoxville, tenn. For the fourth time in program history and the second consecutive year, the 10th ranking order Tennessee Domestennisteam will participate in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Women's Tennis Team Championship. The Lady Volunteers will go on Thursday against the second Texas A&M on the second placed Texas at Baylor University, organized in Hurd Tennis Center, with the first serve before 5 pm et. The no. 10-set Lady Vols (20-7, 10-5) have excluded their first three enemies in the NCAA tournament, a first in program history. Last weekend, in the round of 16, Ut wiped the seventh-placed Virginia, 4-0, in Charlottesville, va. It was the first time that Tennessee Virginia defeated in Knoxville since 8 February 2009, 5-2. In the first and second round, the team placed two consecutive sweeps against Elon and no. 26 Pepperdine. Tennessee now owns 25 shutouts in the postseas game, including eight in the Alison Ojeda era. In her ninth season as head coach, Ojeda led the Lady Vols to two consecutive NCAA quart finals, a first for the program. In general, Tennessee 44 ADA Tournament victories, with 13 in the Ojeda era. The victory over Virginia achieved the fourth time in the Ojeda era that the team has booked 20 or more victories, which marks the 14th incident in program history. The Lady Vols have now produced three consecutive seasons of at least 20 victories, which marks the first three -year series since the 2001, 2002 and 2003 seasons. Tennessee has 15 victories on ranked opponents, taking victories against no. 15 Ohio State, no. 15 Pepperdine, no.4 Stanford, no. 67 Kentucky, no. 71 Ole Miss, no. 25 South Carolina, no. 70 Arkansas, no. 12 Oklahoma, No. 25 Alabama, no. 64 Mississippi State, no. 15 Texas, no. Virginia. Six of those results are against top-25 enemies, including six above the top-15 teams. Exploring the aggies Texas A&M (28-3, 14-1 sec) enters the quarterfinals that comes from a phenomenal regular season and reaches the Sec Tournament Championship. The aggies organized the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament and beat Quinnipiac and UC Santa Barbara to continue to Sweet 16. The aggies stopped no. 17 UCLA in the round of 16, 4-2, to continue to the Elite Eight. Texas A&M has an edge of 15-8 series on the Lady Vols. The two teams met earlier this spring on March 30, when the Lady Vols suffered a loss of 4-0 in Knoxville. This is the second consecutive year that the parties will meet in the NCAA tournament, because the aggies won a 4-1 win over the Lady Vols in the semi-finals of 2024 in Stillwater, Okla., And the national title. The last time Tenessee Texas A&M was on March 8, 2019, with a 4-2 result in Knoxville. Quarter -final history Tennessee has collected four total NCAA Elite eight performances in school history, with the other performances in 2024, 2010 and 2002. This year the second quarter -final appearance for the Lady Vols in the Alison Ojeda era. The aggies and the Lady Vols are only squared in the late season and came in this weekend's game. The two teams met in the semi-final last season, when UT suffered a 4-1 loss on 18 May 2024. A look in the charts: The Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced on April 22 that the team was number 10 in the twelfth survey of 2025. The following members of the team were ranked in the sixth Spring ITA individual poll posted on April 22, 2025: Singles No. 7 Elza Take No. 41 Catherine Aulia No. 66 Britez Risso Law Double No. 30 Catherine Aulia & Law Brisso Risso No. 35 Elza Tomase & Maeve Thornton No. 57 Elza Take & Elim Yan No. 72 Elza Take & Catherine Aulia Good. 74 Elza Tomase & Saray Yli-Piipari Texas A&M Singles No. 1 Mary Stoiana No. 13 Nicole Khirin No ……………… how man 51 lucciana perez No. 67 Mia Kupres No. 109 Daria Smetannikov Double No ……………… how man 25 Mary Storian & Lucciana Perez Follow the team on Twitter/x @vol_wtennis, Instagram @vol_wtennis or Facebook for all the latest information from Lady Vol tennis.

