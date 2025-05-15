



Valor Games Southeast is celebrating for 13 years Adapted sporting event for veterans with a disability organized by non-profit Bridge II Sports, and supported by presenting sponsor Metlife Bridge II Sports (Biis) is honored to bring the Spirit of Valor Games Southeast (VGSE) to the triangle for the 13th year with the constant support of presenting sponsor Metlife and its employees. This press release contains multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250514245609/en/ The theme of this year's Valor Games is fearless, fearless. Unfortunate. Since 2013, VGSE has involved more than 1,000 veterans with a disability due to the power of adapted sports competition and comrading. This year's games will consist of a three -day event with eleven competition sports at different locations, with closing ceremonies that are held at the Metlife Global Technology Hub in Cary. Over the years I have witnessed lives healed by Valor Games SE, who gives hope for a future affected by the Storms of War, said Ashley Thomas, founder and CEO, Bridge II Sports. As a person who lives with a disability, my greatest joy to see people find their way, to be involved in their families and community, to live life well with limitations instead of the disabled. It's an honor. I am grateful to our most important sponsor and the many other sponsors. This life-changing event is made possible by a subsidy from the US Department of Veteran Affairs and support from various community and business partners. For the 10th year in a row, Metlife serves as a presenting sponsor of VGSE. In addition to offering generous financial support, Metlife has a strong core team of employees, mainly veterans, who have dedicated more than 5,000 volunteer hours over the years to help plan and support this event. As one of the world's leading financial service providers, Metlife plays an important role in the fact that they are committed to the communities where we are doing business, said Tony Granata, executive sponsor of Metlife Valor Games and an American navy veteran. We are honored to work with Biis to present the Valor Games, a unique, inspiring week of events, aimed at the men and women who have served our country. For more information about Valor Games Southeast 2025, visit www.bridge2sports.org/valorgamesse. Valor Games Southeast 2025 schedule Monday, May 19



Athlete check-in and opening ceremony 6:00 pm



Doubletree Hotel, Page Creek Lane, Durham Tuesday 20 May



Athlete – Competition 8.30 am – 3:00 pm



Air rifle, sitting volleyball, boccia



University of North Carolina Rams Head Recreation Center Wednesday 21 May



Athlete – Competition 8.30 am – 3:00 pm



Powerlifting, indoor rowing, wheelchair basketball, table tennis



Duke University Cameron Indoor Arena, Wilson Gym, K-Ville Thursday, May 22



Athlete -competition from 8:00 am – 11:30 pm



Kayaking, cycling, archery, shot placed



Lake Crabtree County Park Note: All media interested in handling this event must be in the park at 7:30 am and cannot leave until around 12:00 because of the closure of the road in front of the bicycle race. Closing ceremony 12:00 1:30 pm



Metlife Global Technology Hub, Cary Important: media coordination Media interested in treating the event (s) are required to: RSVP with a proposed time and a visit duration to: Bridge II Sports [email protected]

No walk -ups allowed. Biis will send confirmation.

Limit the presence to a maximum of 2 people.

Assess and draw Bridge II Sports Media Policy and check in for references on site. About Bridge II Sports Bridge II Sports is a non-profit organization North Carolina that focuses on developing and implementing opportunities for young people, adults and veterans with physical disabilities to realize their potential through sport participation. Through sports programming, special events, consciousness initiatives and team development, Bridge II Sports enables people with physical disabilities to find the player inside and to challenge perceptions of disability. It is the power of adapted sports that builds healthy bodies, spirits and influences the community with strength. For more information about Brug II Sports Visit www.bridge2sports.org. About Metlife Metlife, Inc. (NYSE: Met), through its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (Metlife), is one of the world's leading financial service providers, who offer insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Metlife, founded in 1868, has activities in more than 40 markets worldwide and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin -America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com. Bridge II Sports



Taylor Scott



[email protected]



813.997.9982 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250514245609/en/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/business-wire/20250514245609/valor-games-southeast-celebrates-13-years-strong The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos