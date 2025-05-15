Sports
'Mormon Cricket' Infestation returns to Utah
Millard County, Utah are back! Fureable Mormon crickets have recently been seen on and near the highway that runs through the small town of Fillmore in Central Utah.
Farmers whose fields are threatened by the insects will see the most damage to the contamination. Drivers will see and look out for slippery places and swarms at Interstate 15, while local homeowners and entrepreneurs are now also trying to tackle the problem.
Jed Christensen is a local homeowner and business owner. On Wednesday he said he had to hire someone to come to his company in the north side of the city to spray the problem.
“They are just rude, and I don't want my customers to deal with it,” he said. “I sprayed last year, and yes, they are back and to scare them as much as possible as I can, I let a company come out and spray.”
City span by thousands of Mormonse crickets that come out early:
Quiet town of Nevada flooded by thousands of Mormon crickets that come out early
Five years ago, Fox 13 News was there when local farmers had to deal with an infection.
Mark Nelson, a professor based in the Utah State University expansion office in Beaver, said that the bugs are a real problem for cattle farmers and farmers in this area.
“We have to come in and try to control the Mormon crickets,” he said. “The majority of these crickets come from federal grounds, grounds managed by the Forest Service and the BLM, and therefore the farmers are very limited in which types of chemicals they can use.”
Christensen said growing up in Millard, he remembers that the bugs sometimes got really bad.
“I remember a little boy walking past Corn Creek Canyon … Sprinting through the thick spots because we were afraid to walk through it,” he said. “We passed the Canyon Road and it seemed that we were walking in water. They would just make way for us, so yes, I treated this before.”
Nelson said they started to appear last year, and they usually build and just get worse.
“This is a bit early for Mormon crickets, so the fact that they have come out so early, we think, will cause more problems,” said the professor.
And it's not just for farmers. Drivers must look for slippery places on the road in that area and swarms that can come together around the carcasses of the crickets on the roads.
Utah Pioneers spoke about pests of these insects that destroyed their crops into the 'miracle of the seagulls', when seagulls invaded to eat the insects and save their crops.
Nelson said that they hope that pesticides and locks can help manage the problem, and he proposes that local farmers reach the USU extension to find out more about subsidized programs that are now offered by the Utah Department of Agriculture to tackle the bugs.
