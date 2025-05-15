Women's Tennis place three in CSC Academic All-district team

NORFOLK, Va. Old Dominion womens tennis players Sofia Johnson, Lidiia Rasskouskaia and Victoria Matasova earned College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honors, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Johnson was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year for the second-consecutive season, going 26-6 overall and 15-2 this spring. She earned first team All-Conference honors in singles and doubles.
Johnson posts a 3.7 GPA and is majoring in business analytics, info systems.
Rasskouskaia finished 19-5 on the year and was 15-2 in the spring. She earned first team All-Sun Belt Conference accolades in singles.
Rasskouskaia has a 3.84 GPA and is majoring in leadership.
Matasova went 19-8 overall and 13-3 in singles this spring. She earned first team all-conference honors in doubles with an 11-2 record as a doubles partner with Johnson.
Matasova has a 4.0 GPA and is majoring in leadership.
To qualify, a student-athlete must meet the following requirements:
- An undergraduate student-athlete must haveat least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average(on a 4.0 scale).
- A graduate student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as both an undergraduate and a grad student unless they are in their first semester as a graduate student and don’t have an established graduate GPA.
- The cumulative grade point averagemay notbe rounded up to 3.50.
- Student-athletes must beat least a sophomoreacademically and athletically.
- Eligible nominees must be in the lineup for 70 percent of an institution’s days of competition (regional competition such as ITAs and non-team scored events do not count).