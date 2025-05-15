



By Louis Keene

May 13, 2025 An NHL team managers heated online exchange with a pro-Palestinian hockey fan has earned him a strong advantage of the Commissioner for Competitions. Doug Cifu, a minority owner of the Florida Panthers and the Vice chairman of the teams, is suspended indefinitely in anticipation of a meeting with commissioner Gary Bettman after tweeting Eat S 51st State Antisemite Loser with a Canadian Fan's War's aggressive game with the Israxy game. The NHL concluded that Mr. Cifu's X posts were unacceptable and inappropriate, “said the competition on Tuesday in a statement.” As a result, Mr Cifu has been suspended indefinitely from any involvement with the club and the NHL. A personal meeting is planned with Mr Cifu and the Commissioner on a date to be determined. Marked on Sunday, for many ordinary people, Game 4 of the Panthers Second Round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. But it was just another day online in the culture wars of all-Is-Gaza, with CIFU, the co-founder and CEO of Fintech Firm Virtu, as the main character. The online face-off started around the same time as the game did, then an anonymous Maple Leafs fan account that by Dr. Grizzo goes on a CIFU message with a question: Hey is a bit worse, using headshots that means, illegal upper-the-shoulder hits to win a series or use a series or to use as a weapon to win a war? Israel blocking assistance to Gaza, part of his campaign to destroy Hamas and re -occupy the territory, contributed to the stimulation of widespread famine, with 1 in 5 Palestinians in Gaza confronted with hunger, According to a UN reportPublished Monday. After the Panthers had completed a 2-0 victory that balanced the series, Cifu responded that is Jewish and had five Israeli flags in his X Bio to the question. “Actually, a nagging dope anti -Semite is clearly worse. Loser,” he wrote. Dr. Grizzo shot back: not approving the use of hunger as a weapon makes me a fool? CIFU answered: Eat S – 51st State Antisemite Loser. Israel now and forever. Ever [sic] Last Hamas Rat is eliminated. While the back and forth circulated on social media, CIFU made his X account private and then deactivated it. CIFU called the posts regrettable in a statement Tuesday. Two days ago I posted regrettable and inflammatory comments on social media, CIFU said. My behavior does not reflect the standards of the Florida Panthers organization and the Viola family. I sincerely apologize to all those who have been affected by my comments. I am dedicated to work with the NHL to change my actions. Although it was possible to end a fan and the Pejorative 51st State Reference to Canada only called the border, some Jewish fans noted that the NHLS statement did not make it clear how Cifus Israel-related comments put into its decision. Outrageous that Doug Cifu is suspended for placing until the last Hamas Rat is once eliminated, One wrote. It is 100% equal, and the NHL must develop a backbone and not a side of murderers whose only goal is to kill civilians. Dr. Grizzo celebrated Cifus Ban on X Tuesday by posting a video by President Donald Trump narration A crowd, we do a little troll. It is called, we do a little troll. Correction: An earlier version of this message has played incorrectly that CIFU is a billionaire. He's not.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://forward.com/news/sports/719863/doug-cifu-panthers-owner-suspended-israel-tweet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos