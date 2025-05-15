Image: Virat Kohli falls the MIC -celebration After taking the wicket of the Joe root of England on the opening day of the first test between India and England, in Birmingham, on 1 August 2018. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty images of the Rediff Archives

“Cut out, shocked and sad” in the sudden retirement of Virat Kohli of the longest format, said former English skipper Michael Vaughan that no more individual has done for test cricket than the Star Indian Batter.

Kohli announced his retirement of Test Cricket on Monday and pulled the curtain on an excellent red-ball career. He represented India in 123 tests and scored 9,230 points on an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries.

“There are not too much test retirement where I am really disappointed that I will no longer see a cricket player playing. But I am stripped, we will not see Virat Kohli this summer or whites anymore,” Vaughan wrote in his column for De Telegraaf.

“I am shocked that he is now retiring, and I am also very sad about it. In my time in the game, which extends more than 30 years, I do not believe that there is someone who has done more for the test size than Virat.”

Kohli led India to 40 victories in 68 Tests most of every Indian skipper so far and Vaughan said it was the 36-year-old Indian who brought love back to the traditional size, and the five-day game would have been a “distant blande place” without him.

“When he took the Captainincy a little more than ten years ago, I was afraid that India lost interest in test cricket,” said the 50-year-old, who served as an English test captain from 2003 to 2008.

“Mrs. Dhoni was one of the big White ball players, but it felt like he was supposed to be a test team that didn't like the size.

“His passion, skill and the way he spoke about test cricket that was always the highlight has been a huge shot for the format. Testcricket would have been a distant Blandere place without him, and there is a chance that it would have lost his attraction if he was not so interested and invested in it.”

Vaughan described Kohli as the largest player in all sizes and called his retirement a blow to test cricket.

“His retirement is now a blow to test cricket and very disappointing for fans – not least in England this summer – but my conviction is that he helped to forge a love for the size among the generation that will follow him, and burned the flame,” wrote the former opening fittings.

“It is impossible to compare in every era, but if you look into since T20 about 20 years ago, it is almost certainly the biggest player when you are all about the sizes of the formats.”

There is a lot of criticism of Kohli's aggressive persona on the field, but Vaughan believes that the Indian superstar did not have made as much as has made.

“All the great players have ego's, but maybe Virat's was not as big as we thought. Maybe family life might soft him a little, and he just wants a life as normal as he can, probably in London, where he now spends a lot of time.

“Those outside that bubble really can't imagine what it's like to be a Kohli or a Sachin Tendulkar, with the pressure of billions of admiring fans on your shoulders.”