2025 Thursday evening football schedule starts with commanders vs. Packers





Five NFL matches that we can't wait to watch in the 2025 season The NFL scheme for the 2025-2026 season has been released. Here are a few games on our list of must-watch. “Thursday Night Football” On Prime Video starts at one of the most iconic locations of the NFL. The Green Bay Packers will the Washington Commanders On Thursday, September 11 (week 2) in the first “TNF” match of the season. “It's a really strong schedule,” Amazon Prime Video Head of US Sports Programming Jeff Kaiser told USA Today Sports. “It is deep and balanced. We want to continue the positive assessment momentum.” And? No place better than opening the season in Lambeau in early September, said Kaiser. Of the 15 other games, there are 10 division -matchups, including the accounts with which the accounts are confronted Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals And Pittsburgh Steelers Kwendrate. Kaiser said that the division games have a lot of “advantage” and have worked well for Prime Video in 2024. “There is always intrigues, especially late in the season when there are play -off spots on the line,” he said. Lively stadium atmospheres are important for Amazon, Kaiser said. Shoulder programming aka The studio show thrives in those environments. Viewers respond well to fans who lose their thoughts on the screen. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> The iconic stadiums such as a Lameau, such as Buffalo, such as Philadelphia or Detroit, where the crowd is excited, it's noisy, it really kicks up the excitement, Kaiser said. This year, Prime Video will book the holidays with its third iteration of the Black Friday game, this time with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Chicago Bears. It is the second consecutive year that the defending Super Bowl champion has been involved in the game. Other highlights are one Dallas Cowboys–Detroit Lions game. Two of the teams in the “TNF” docket are twice the Eagles and the Buffalo BillsWith reigning most valuable player Josh Allen. “It is huge for Prime to get the super-bowl champions twice,” said Kaiser. Prime Video has increased “TNF” in each of the first three years as the exclusive streamer. Games rose on an annual basis of 11% in 2024 (13% including the Black Friday match). The streamer has also adjusted his interest among younger fans in the most important demo of 18-34 (who brings almost 4 million viewers in that reach during the very first Wildcard weekend match on Prime between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens). A big draw was the chiefs on Black Friday and a wild matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions in December helped to stimulate the increase. Prime Video will again broadcast a Wildcard matchup in January as the last game of the season. Like all temporary partners, Amazon meet meetings with the competition with regard to the next regular seasonal schedule that starts in January. They claim until May, when a process of almost five months that seems to grow every year, ends. The general rule of thumb: everyone receives a considerable amount of what they ask for and is also denied a considerable amount. We have learned a lot in the last three seasons, Kaiser said. He added: “We are really happy with how the slate ended up.” Full schedule 'Thursday evening football' in 2025 Games start at 8:15 pm with pregame programming from 7 pm et. Week 2 – 11 September: Washington commanders at Green Bay Packers Week 3 – 18 September: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Week 4 – 25 September: Seattle Seahawks At Arizona Cardinals Week 5 – 2 October: San Francisco 49ers At Los Angeles Rams Week 6 – 9 October: Philadelphia Eagles Bij New York Giants Week 7 – 16 October: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Week 8 – 23 October: Minnesota Vikings bee Los Angeles Chargers Week 9 – 30 October: Baltimore Ravens in Miami Dolphins Week 10 – November 6: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos Week 11 – 13 November: New York Jets bee New England Patriots Week 12 November 20: Buffalo Bills AT Houston Texans *Week 13 (Black Friday) – Friday, November 28: Chicago Bears in Philadelphia Eagles Week 14 – 4 December: Dallas Cowboys in Detroit Lions Week 15 – 11 December: Atlanta Falcons bee Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 16 – 18 December: Los Angeles Rams in Seattle Seahawks Week 17 – 25 December: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

