Jiostar becomes exclusive Ultimate Table Tennis broadcaster until 2027 Heres What is new

Topics covered In a large boost for Indian table tennis, Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has signed a 3 -year broadcast partner with Jiostar, with exclusive TV and digital streaming rights until 2027. The deal is intended to make sport more accessible to fans in rural and its popularity about various regions and languages. Multilingual coverage about platforms From season 6, competitions are broadcast on Star Sports 2 (opening day), Star Sports Khel and Star Sports Tamil. For digital viewers, streaming will be available at Jiohotstar in English, Hindi and Tamil a movement that is designed to break regional barriers and attract a wider audience. The competition and its growing popularity Sanctioned by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has grown steadily since its foundation. Viewers for the 2024 season even reached 20 million, which marked a jump of 30% compared to the previous year. With Jiostar now on board, the competition wants to expand its digital footprint and reach unused audiences throughout India. Utts goal has always been to feed Indian talent through a world-class platform, said Co-Promoters Dani and Bajaj according to news items. This partnership helps us to bring that mission further by making contact with more fans and deepening the impact of the sports grag. Involvement of the fan: Structure starts on May 12 In the run-up to the tournament, UTT and Jiostar will start from 12 May promotion content, allowing fans to view players, teams and action behind the scenes. This initiative is aimed at stimulating involvement and building up excitement prior to the launch of the tournaments. Read more: Is Jio Hotstar the same as Disney Hotstar? Conclusion With a powerful temporary partner, growing interest from the public and a talented selection of athletes, Ultimate Table Tennis is ready to make even larger waves in Indian sports. Whether you are an old fan or a newcomer in the sport, season 6 offers a perfect opportunity to dive into the fast world of professional table tennis.

