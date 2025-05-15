How Virat Kohli brought about a revolution in the Indian cricket

Virat Kohli announced his pension From test cricket on Monday.

While his Instagram Message just said this was the right time, his Bad recent test form” mental fatigue and desire to spend more time with his family” Charity Foundation and expand business empire are presented as other influential factors.

During his 14-year-old test career King Kohli Is the backbone of the Indian Batting line-up, and his absence is one Huge blow While the Indians are preparing to tour England next month.

The Megastar scored 9,230 points in 123 tests on an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries.

These figures have put him in the top five of Indian test batsmen of all time, but his inheritance extends much further than his batting performance.

Kohli, 36, stopped Twenty20 internationals last year (after India won his second world title). He Can continue to play for a day of internationals.

Get up to the top of the test cricket

Kohli is the Largest Indian Batsman of his generation.

He did his test debut in 2011 against West -India and played his Final match Against Australia in January.

He scored for centuries Every country He played against, with more than half of these abroad.

Are seven Test centuries in Australia is the second Most by an overseas batsman.

He was at its peak between 2014 and 2019, when he had on average more than 60 in test cricket and one of the FAB Vier (The Worlds Best Test Batsmen) In addition to Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root.





Read more: Is Steve Smith the best? What data about Test Cricket's Elite 10,000+ Run Club





This period also included six dual hundred In 18 months and 13 months when the Number one Testbatsman in the world arranged.

Kohli the leader

Kohli is Indias Big Test captain.

His term of office from 2014 to 2022 was one Golden Age For Indian test cricket.

India has won 40 of 68 tests (59%) during this period and not lost at home. India was the Number one Ranked test team in the world from 201620 and won his First In Australia in 201819.

These statistics Kohli make one of the most successful Test captains of all time.

Beyond these figures he was a charismatic and aggressive captain that re -defined Indias approach to test cricket by a competitive Ahead of the team.

He drove higher expectations appropriate” Training intensity And Bowling That go through Design Indian cricket.

Mandatory fitness tests and improved diet and recovery practices that have re-defined the team standards are attributed to Kohlis Leadership.

Likewise, Indian success was greatly contributed by Kohli who encouraged the development of a bowling attack of world class, which one Significant shift From the spin-heavy approach to Indian cricket.

Controversies

While Kohlis energypassion and intensity has contributed to his success as Batsman and Captain, they have also led to numerous confrontations with opposition players, some of whom believed they are disrespectful And arrogant.

His intense festivals and assertive body language also attracted criticism From a conservative cricket audience.

Many of these controversies have taken place in Australia, where Kohli enjoyed hatred Relationship with Australian players And crowd.

Examples include turning the bird to the crowd, making sandpaper gestures (in reference to the Australian Ball scandal 2018, also known as sandpaper) and shoulderbarding Young Australian Batsman Sam Konstas.

What will his test -foundation be?

Kohli has been the heartbeat of the Indian test team, and his pension marks the End of an era.

He reformed The mentality of Indian cricket and cultivated a faster, fitter, proud, more successful team.

Kohli was also one of the Great ambassadors of test cricket, and played one important role By ensuring that the game remains relevant in an era that is increasingly dominated by T20 cricket.

He made test cricket ambitious Again because he wanted it to thrive. He knew that India had to dominate the most difficult size to be respected.

His social media reach (272 million followers On Instagram and 67.8 million on X), more than Tiger Woods, LeBron James and Tom Brady, and were even referred by LA2028 Olympic organizers when they announced Krekels in the games.

In the past few days, Kohli has been described as A modern giantA Provocateur in chefAnd his generations most in -depth figure.

Love him or hates him, he raised the spectacle of test cricket. Brought its electrical energy best From India and his opponents and made him impossible to ignore while hitting or in the field.

As a respected cricket writer Peter Lalor recently noticed: