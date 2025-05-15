Pope welcomes sinner in Vatican DW 05/14/2025





In addition to the buzz around newly chosen Pope Leo XIV's possible course for the Catholic Church that is making progress and the novelty that he is an American (from North and South), the Pontiff receives a lot of attention for the fact that he is a sports fan. On Monday Leo asked a pilgrim in which he asked that he signed a baseball, “White Sox of Cubs?” Before signing his signature, the Pope, a resident of the south side of Chicago, is a lifelong SOX fan. On Wednesday, Pope Leo received a visit and presents from Jannik Sinner, the world's number one ranked tennis player, who had a day off of playing on the current Italian open. Tennis -Fan Pope Leo XIV Pope Leo XIV is known as an avid tennis player who follows the sport closely. During his Vatican visit, Sinner gave the religious leader a racket and expanded an invitation to hit a few balls together. Leo refused Sinner's invitation to Volley and said with a smile: “We will break something. The best not to do.” Sinner said it was “a good thing for us tennis players” that the new pope likes to play the sport Image: Vatican Media/CatholicPRESPHOTO/image Referring to the all -white clothing regulations of the All England Club, pointed the Pontiff to his own cassock while he held the racket and asked: “They let me be so in Wimbledon.” Sinner does not want any problems Earlier this week the pope said he would be open to playing a charity match “as long as they don't bring a Sinner”, the light of the English -language meaning of the name. Sinner would have answered “Are you trying to put me in trouble?” News about the possibility of playing the pope. The top player was accompanied on Wednesday by his family and Italian tennis federation president Angelo Binaghi. He posed for photos with the new Pope for the Davis Cup, who brought Sinner and Binaghi. Sinner, who has just returned from a three -month doping ban for what was assessed as a casual foul, will be confronted with Casper Ruud on Thursday in an Italian quarterfinals on Thursday in Rome. Who is Pope Leo XIV? To watch this video, call in JavaScript and consider upgrading it to a web browser Supports HTML5 -Dideo Published by: Louis Oelofse

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/pope-welcomes-sinner-to-vatican/a-72544328 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos