



The Instagram post of Virat Kohli on Monday (May 12), which yielded nearly 18 million engagement in the last 48 hours, did not provide any information about why he suddenly decided to withdraw from test cricket. The BCCI and its selectors are also numb. That is why the announcement, which was only a few days before the planned selection meeting for the test tour of England, fueled an abundance of speculation. Virat Kohli retired on Monday with Test Cricket (PTI) Former India cricket player Mohammad Kaif thought that Kohli had his plans intact for the English series, which will start on June 20, and his claim was based on the dedication of Kohli to play in the Ranji trophy after returning from the Australian tour. However, he thought that Kohli was missing support from the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar, which expressed concern about his recent form and interviewed his place in the testline. I think he wanted to continue in the size. There must have been some internal conversations with the BCCI, the selectors may have cited his shape in the past 5-6 years and tell him that his place in the team might no longer be there. We will never find out what happened, it is very difficult to guess what actually took place behind the scenes. “But in view of the last minute decision, after I had played the Ranji trophy, I certainly think he wanted to come back in the coming tests. The developments in recent weeks may not have received the support he thought of BCCI and Selectors he may not have received,” Kaif was cited by NDTV. 'Kohli almost looked to score runs in Australia' The 36-year-old has experienced a dip in shape for the past five years and managed only 2028 runs in 68 innings for three centuries. The battle even saw his career average falls to 46. Kohli showed signs of a comeback in the Tour through Australia, where he scored a smashing ton in the Perth opener last November, but only 90 points knew more in the rest of the Tour when India lost 1-3. Kaif thought that Kohli's not -characteristic approach in Australia was a certain indication that he had finished the size. “In the border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 he almost looked to score runs. You have to stay for hours and grind in test cricket, which he did in the past, but the constant edge of the ball that left him while trying to ride, gave me the feeling that his patience was a little less,” he added. “Maybe he thought:” I was in the final phase of my career, which was the use of scoring a horrible century, there used to be a different level of patience that he was previously visible, he left the balls, took his time, brought the bowlers and then took them off but I didn't see that from him in Australia. “ “That one method of dismissal at the slips may show that he was not ready to spend hours on the fold. The communication of BCCI and the self -realization in cricket with red ball could have led to the decision,” he went out.

