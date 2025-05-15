Sports
Rankings out of season for every big football team; Nebraska Top-6
Nebraska Football has had a solid low season.
This week an offseas ranking for each power 4 program of ESPN. The team of reporters concentrated in three areas for their analysis: preserving important (non-Draft-intent) players, retention of coaches or personnel upgrades and player addictions by both the transfer portal and the recruitment of high school.
The overall ranking saw four conferences in the top 10. That list is led by LSU from the SEC.
- LSU Tigers
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Oregon Ducks
- Clemson Tigers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Auburn Tigers
- Miami Hurricanes
- Illinois fights Illini
- Arizona State Sun Devils
For the Big ten Conference, Penn State, Oregon and Illinois took the top three places. The next three went to Indiana, Ohio State and Nebraska.
The most important additions for the Huskers are broad recipient Dane Key, attacking Tackle Elijah Prichett and attacking guard Rocco Spindler. The most important departure are defensive tackles Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher to the NFL and Rant Downell run back, who switched to Kentucky.
ESPN notes that the largest coaching movement was the “layered approach of head coach Matt Rhule to replace defensive coordinator Tony White.” In that approach, John Butler took over as DC and the addition of Phill Snow, a defensive coordinator under Rhule with Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers, as an associated head coach.
The “What went foul” section noticed White to Florida State and Robinson's losses at the NFL and Pass -Rushers Jimari Butler (LSU) and James Williams (Florida State) to the transfer portal. The Huskers also lost the leading Rus Downell on the portal and did not add any transfer replacements to the post.
Regarding “what went well”, the preservation of Quarterback Dylan Raiola and the height of Dana Holgorsen to full -time offensive coordinator are at the forefront. On that side of the ball, the additions of Wideouts Key and Nyziah Hunter, as well as Spindler and Prichett on the line, have the Huskers out to enter 2025.
“Usually it is not great to hire your fourth defensive coordinator, especially if you also lose three starters of a dynamite front seven,” said ESPN reporter Bill Connelly. “But the piling of the great defense coordinator of your rival and keeping all your offensive stars (while you use the portal for receiverupgrades) is a good way to nail the low season.”
The full Big Ten ranking is below.
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Oregon Ducks
- Illinois fights Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- USC Trojans
- Michigan Wolverines
- UCLA Bruins
- Washington Husky's
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Michigan State Spartans
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Northwestern wildcats
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Maryland Terrapins
- Purdue Boilermakers
|
