



Indiana, Pa. The IUP Damestennis program had mentioned four student athletes after the Academic All-District team of the 20124-25 College Sports Communicators (CSC), released by the organization on Tuesday. Ming Deewajee (Management), Dani Ramos (Biology), Hannah Beitat (International Business), and Lieselotte Hartlohner (Management) are the IUP -Honores. To be eligible for the CSC Academic All-district team, student athletes must be a second-year academic and athletic with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher, in addition to a minimum requirement of performances in double competitions. Academic data and information for this price were achieved after figures from the autumn of 2024 Semester. The academic tennis teams from 2024-25 Academic All-district Women, selected by sports communicators from the university, acknowledge the best student athletes of the nation for their combined versions on the field and in the class. The CSC Academic All-America program individually recognizes Ladies Tennis Honores in four divisions NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and Naia. Student athletes selected as CSC Academic All-America finalists are referred to as an asterisk and will continue to the national vote to be voted by CSC members. First, second and third team Academic All-America Honorees will be announced on 3 June 2025. The Division II and III CSC Academic All-America programs are partially supported financially by the NCAA Division II and III National Governance Structures to help CSC handle the aspects of the Awards Fulfillment for the 2024-25 Divisions II and III ALL-LAURICAic programs. The NAIA CSC Academic All-America program is partly financially supported by the NAIA board structure. To follow For up-to-date information, go to Iupathletics.com and follow IUP Damestnis on X (Twitter) @Iupcrimsonhawk and @iuptnis.

