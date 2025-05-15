Rick Westhead: Crown Remamines EM at London Hockey Trial

Content advice: This article contains graphic details of alleged sexual attack

London, Ont. EM, the complainant in the process of sexual violence of five former members of the World Hockey Team of Canadas 2018, testified on Wednesday morning that when she was hiding a lawsuit against Hockey Canada and eight nameless players in 2022, her understanding was that the players would not be publicly identified.

After EM was investigated by five defense lawyers for seven days, Krowne lawyer Meaghan Cunningham had the opportunity to investigate her again and to clarify points that she made during cross -hearing.

Several of the defense lawyers suggested that EM had been careless and had made irresponsible false accusations against various former members of Canadas 2018 World Junior Hockey Team in connection with an alleged sexual attack in a London hotel after a hockey Canada event in the city in June 2018.

Cunningham asked EM, whose identity is protected by a ban on publication, about its understanding of whether the players would be identified in the $ 3.55 million lawsuit that she filed in April 2022.

I understand that they would not be identified at all and that was the reason to go with the John Doamen names, EM testified.

Does the statement of claim say something about which of these specific actions every John does? Early Cunningham.

No … it doesn't say who did what, em.

Does the statement of Claim say that eight different people have touched you in a sexual way? Early Cunningham.

No, it doesn't say that, em testified.

EM, who is now 27, also testified that when she provided Hockey Canada in 2022 with the names of the eight players connected to her alleged sexual attack, she did not believe that information would be made public. (Carter Harts Lawyer, Megan Savard, previously referred to EMS declaration as a public document.)

I thought it would only go hockey canada, em.

Hart, Michael McLeod, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote are accused of sexual abuse of EM in a hotel room in London in the early morning hours of 19 June 2018. McLeod is confronted with a second indictment of being a party at the act.

The court has heard evidence that after dancing with McLeod and his teammates in a bar in the center of London returned to the hotel room of Mcleods and consensual sex.

EM claimed that after they finished sex, a number of other men started to appear in the hotel room. EM was then sexually abused for a few hours and took a porn playera to safely leave the room, she testified.

The defendants have not all guilty. If they are convicted, they have a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

At one point on Wednesday morning Cunningham EM to remember the time that she was alone with McLeod in his hotel room before other men started appearing.

EM has previously testified that she cannot remember that she had conversations with McLeod in that time frame and not believes that she would have asked McLeod to invite his teammates to his room.

I know that I had only left one person and that after a sexual meeting I assume that I just stay in bed and then stay there and not expect anything else, EM testified. It's not something I would do.

EM referred to an Instagram report that she had with McLeod the day after the alleged sexual attack. In those messages, which the jury has seen, McLeod EM asked to make the police investigation disappear.

I thought it was good to go home with you, after that it was all the other that I did not expect, EM wrote to McLeod in one message on 19 June 2018.

EM also testified on Wednesday that she never asked the London police to reopen her criminal investigation into her alleged sexual abuse in 2022, three years after an investigation was concluded in February 2019 without criminal charges.

Cunningham asked EM why she collaborated with Hockey Canada in 2022, but not four years earlier. EM replied that she made the police a priority in 2018.

As soon as the police investigation was closed in 2019, and nothing else happened, the scheme was made, and then Hockey Canada wanted my participation again … It just felt like one thing to do to finally leave this behind me, EM testified. The police investigation had already happened.

During Cunninghams Reirection of EM, she pointed out that EM referred to the defendants as boys during her first interview with the London Police on June 2022, 2018.

During the trial, the defense lawyers repeatedly referred to the players, who witnessed EM were at least 18 or 19 years old in June 2018, as boys. EM has called the defendants men during her testimony.

Lawyer Julianna Greenspan, Footes Advocaat, suggested Tuesday that she has an agenda by changing the way she now refers to the players, versus in 2018 when she was 20.

Do you know how to refer to your female friends during that interview [in 2018]? Cunningham asked them

I believe I would refer to them as girls, em. I was 20 … ID refers to [people around my own age as] Girls, guys, guys, that was exactly how I spoke then.

Cunningham also asked EM to judge her statement of 22 June 2018, statement to the police in which she said they wanted to look good and said that I am cool with this, but kindly in the mentality that I held with them in that room.

Cunningham asked EM to explain the cool reference.

I try to deal with it, em. I felt that I had no choice but to go with it.

During the afternoon session, EM was asked by Cunningham about her earlier witness about a man who did the splits about her while she was in McLeod's hotel room.

In her opening declaration in the process, KroontroVocaat Heather Donkers told the jury that Foote did the splits about EM at a certain moment at night, and graze his genitals on her face.

On Tuesday, Footes lawyer Julianna Greenspan suggested that doing the splits was a party trick, that the man who did the splits about EMS face, and that when he touched the man while he was over her, he returned and left her.

On Wednesday, Cunningham EM commissioned a statement that she provided to the police on 22 June 2018, in which she discussed the splits incident. In that statement, em said that the player put it in her face.

If you say it in my face, what is it then? Cunningham asked them

I refer to his penis, em.

If you say in my face, what do you mean? Early Cunningham.

I meant it was exactly on my face, em replied. It was all I saw. It was immediately in my face.

Cunningham also asked EM about her earlier testimony about the incorrect identification of Sam Steel, a member of the World Junior Team 2018 that is now playing for the Dallas Stars.

On May 9, Furentons Advocaat, Daniel Brown, showed a piece of paper with a photo of steel from 2018. Handwriting under the photo said: I don't remember him from Jacks, but he was in the room and I played oral on him.

When Brown suggested that she falsely accused steel, she replied, okay.

On Wednesday, Cunningham EM asked to clarify her discussions about the players' photos on 22 June 2018, with Steve Newton, a police detective in London.

I was a bit insecure on a few, witnessed em. I knew that the police would still investigate the case further and be able to actually confirm who it was, so that was what I meant with I left it to them. I did my best to identify who I thought I could, but I knew that the police would still look at it if that wasn't the right person they would pick up.