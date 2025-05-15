Like many families in the higher middle class where I grew up, my parents had enough money and flexibility in their work schedules to make my extracurricular and numerous. I did karate, soccer, baseball, Shakespeare club, even one archery lesson and much more. My parents stopped the whole person's philosophy for my time in Seattle U. But as I got older, and the social pressure to specialize in something grew, the sport that stayed with me was tennis.

Solving problems is part of how we understand the world, how the brain feeds the soul and a process needed for growth. This problem -solving ethics can easily be applied to exercise a technique and to combat the strategy of an opponent. For me, one of those forming moments came during my first lesson in the South Austin Tennis Center. With a limited success that holds the ball in, my coach said that I had to try to brush the ball with the help of a grip that was more western than my previous continental, to get top spider and get the ball harder without him left.

Towards the end of the lesson I could noticeably see the ball running head-hers while it left my racket. I had improve myself and it was addictive. That feeling lasted me the rest of my childhood when I continued to play tennis in high school for four years. But I was not a di (or probably even D-III) athlete, and after losing the structure and opportunities that was offered to me by public schools, I stopped playing.

Three years later I came across Pickleball at the end of the Covid Niche Sports Boom.

I thought the game was a joke. It was clear tennis for an inferior athlete. Everything looked the same, except in this sport, the athletic capacity needed to produce mutually rewarding gameplay was lower. In the beginning, my tennis elitism worked successfully to blind me to see pickleballs athletic legitimacy.

To make a sport successful, the athletic essence must easily be understandable, emotionally resonating and easily transferable between and between players and spectators. This essence, often encapsulated by the expression The beauty of the game, is the quality that players makes addicted. A sports power to spread as a disease for those who come into contact with it is the beginning of his Ascension to the common cultural curriculum of a community (think of Ucor!), Integrated at any level of society.

I could immediately see how pickleball had some of these viral characteristics that all made it grow with such a fast speed. You could play with everyone and have a good time (try to say that about tennis), and more importantly, I realized that games took place everywhere. Every public extra dish that I saw that Intomiller, Greenlake, Rainier Beach, Mount Baker, Beacon Hill is now being dominated by a lively and almost ubiquitous, Pickleball community. Go to Greenlake on every sunny day and you will find 50-100 pickleball players who participate in open game. The same courts, if occupied by tennis players, would usually offer eight players athletic enrichment.

But there is enough written About Pickleball's democratic egalitarianism. It is how most lay people know that game is easy to play and super casual! Part of me is grateful that PickleBall can attract such a wide range of involvement, which means that the sport grows and at the same time creates amazingly diverse outdoor communities. Another part feels resentment. Trade because the accessibility of pickleball means that it attracts a lot of hatred when it tries to claim itself as a paddlesport with an identity and athletic legitimacy that consists of tennis individually. Pickleball Media is plagued with comments that contain these general feelings: go play a real sport, just play tennis, nobody makes it to your damn losers. And although people in the real world are not unnecessarily hateful, their attitude towards Pickleball are comparable that it is made a dull version of tennis to house old people and the unathletic. I hate and feel sorry for me once.

When I first started playing, I thought I was better than everyone else alone on the basis of a tennis background. I soon found out that I was terrible, and that if I wanted to get better against players at a high level, I had to learn this game, not just play tennis. The longer I looked, played and participated in this sport, the stronger my beliefs grew that there is art in this game, there is a soul with beauty and potentially equal to other competitive athletic goal that people have created.

In these following sections I will try to explain why. Why PickleBall should be a leading global paddlesport, and why it deserves its own source of athletic legitimacy that is independently derived from the giant who is tennis (all discussion about gameplay is double).

Game analysis: It is not tennis (Disclaimer* Technical Piciletalk Vooruit!)

The No Volley Zone in Pickleball, known as the kitchen, is the basis on which the sports independence of others in the racquet family rests. Pickleballs Small Court size and slower moving ball mean that it is closer to the net for both players. There is little court room for passing shots, and if you try to constantly drive out of the baseline, villains will easily prevent your drivesit, it is very difficult to drive balls that are low with top spider and keep them in the game. To bypass the limitations of driving, you often see that players drop the ball in the kitchen, where villains have no other choice than to wait until the ball bounces as the primary way to get on the net.

The game design therefore eliminates the classic tennis doubles format of one up-one back; Going to the kitchen line on every occasion is crucial. When both teams are on the kitchen line, Dinking often follows. This is an element of the game that is usually criticized; People see it as boring and unitletic. I think Dinking is just as exciting as a Tie game in the fourth quarter. The kitchen only extends seven feet from the net, which means that every ball that even somewhat pops up can be taken aggressively from the air. Being able to get DOKS with a high pespending that get your opponents out of position, while at the same time you lean on the kitchen line to accelerate balls from the air, or from the bouncing, requires high -level scare recognition, deceit, consistency and movement. Every moment can be the moment for attack-high speed firefights Or hand fights that require fast tracing volleys do not exist in the sport elsewhere, and produce some of the best athletic content in the Paddle Sport world.

From Dinking we also get my three favorite recordings in Pickleball, the shots that I believe they really separate and give both players and spectators a reason to enter with Pickleball in a unique way instead of other paddle sports. The first is the one-hand Backhand -Film or Roll. The role and flick differ slightly in their respective techniques, but both volley photos that entail a unique wrist spronation that is comparable to a golf swing or Frisbee -throw. This is the difference maker in Pickleball at a high level. Assuming the player is right -handed (most of being), the left side of the field is a tendency to be the dominant, because the left player can cover the middle with their forehand. This results in most Dink patterns that Cross-Court are between the two left-hand players (there is more space between you and the player diagonally for you than the player directly over the net). So when balls are sufficiently raised to be removed from the air, they usually come on the left side of the backhand for the occasion for the Roll/Flick accelerate (You use these recordings or depending on the height of the ball and how aggressive you want to be). Be able to roll the ball out of the air opponents catches surprisedSet to put the next shot away and let yourself be dictated. This recording is very technical, and a shot for which I had no previous skill development from Tennisover a year in playing and I am just starting to find out.

The next two are the around the post Scot (the ATP) and The Ernie. During Cross-Court Dinking, the ball can be pushed far enough to be outside the boundaries of a player to completely bypass the net and to put around the post. This shot has been previously done In tennis, but in pickleball it happens almost every match. The shot requires placing a kind of bending spider on the ball reminiscent of a table tennis shot, and it is exciting to touch and look. The Ernie Is even more unique. Because the pickleball court is much smaller and dinnering is played at a slower pace up close, on certain shots that travel near the edge of the field, the kitchen can be circumvented by diagonally to the other side of the net. Here, while you are half Jump, you can expand your reach a few feet to the field, further than what you could otherwise from the kitchen line. This shot is extremely dangerous because it cuts the distance between you and the villains in two, making it a very hard shot to prevent, and a very nice shot to see, because it is often unexpected (you have to let the kitchen jump until the last second, so that the villain cannot recognize it and from direction and direction. Because it is not a game that everyone can play well.

My analysis of the game can continue forever, and there are certainly countless recordings, point dynamics, strategies and techniques that I have not touched at all. This game is really a puzzle; There are countless pieces.

The last point that is bad is this: although I think PickleBall is an incredibly great game, it is no better than tennis. What is even more important, professional pickleball players are not better athletesit's the opposite. Athletes at the top of worldwide sports such as table tennis or tennis are undoubtedly more elite because they have a larger social network to get from. But while pickleball continues to grow and its institutions develop, this can shift. The swimming pool is getting bigger and the future Carlos Alcaraz Van Pickleball could decide at the age of seven, at an almost unconscious level, to play Pickleball instead of tennisits that all cool children do (is what I hope it will be sentiment in fifteen years).

If you have made it here, start playing a serious pickleball! It is a real sport and it is to stay here.