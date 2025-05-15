



Scotland bounced back from successive defeats in Cricket World Cup League 2 by cruising to an eight-wicket victory over United Arab Emirates in Utrecht. De Scots had lost last week to the same opposition and the Netherlands and needed a victory to get their campaign back on track. After struggling in those two games, the Bowlers of Richie Berrington delivered a good performance after the VAE first chose. Sussex Seamer Brad Currie and Nieuw-Ball partner Brandon McMullen took three wickets each, while McMullen also claimed a run-out when Scotland dominated from the off. Only Muhammad Wasem (61) offered some resistance in a total of 161 and hit four and three six and three sixs before he was bent by McMullen. In answer, George Munsey continued its fine shape at the top of the order with a 56 discount on only 45 balls to hammer the benefit of Home Scotland. McMullen then closed his beautiful outing with an unbeaten 50 and became the fastest batter in Scotland to reach 1,000 one -day international runs. He set up 60 with Captain Berrington when Scotland reached their goal with 25.4 overs. “The circumstances fit me today,” said McMullen. “Very happy to contribute to the success of the team today. “It has been a bit frustrating with the bat in the last few games, luckily I continued today. “It is a huge honor and privilege to hold on that record and hopefully it will be broken in the future.” With eight victories of 15 games in CWCL2, Scotland has before the Friday game against the Taafelkanteling Nederland.

